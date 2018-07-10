Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Barton has a surprise offer for Matty, Lachlan White to kill three major characters? Nobody is safe while Lachlan's still in the Dales…

Emmerdale has another action-packed week of storylines that you won't want to miss, but will your favourite characters still be alive by the end of it? Not if Lachlan White has his way. The troubled teenager has lined up three new victims and it looks like murder is well and truly on his mind. Meanwhile, Moira Barton continues to rebuild her fractured relationship with son Matty, and has a surprising offer for him - but will it go down well? In other news, the Spencer family are struggling to connect with Amelia since her kidnap, while Chas Dingle is continuing to find it difficult to cope with her baby heartbreak.

Tracy Metcalfe pregnant?

David Metcalfe and Maya Cavanagh continue to grow closer and spend the night together, but are caught out by Tracy's dad Frank Clayton who tells his daughter what has happened. However, Tracy confides in Frank some news of her own – could it be that she is pregnant with David's baby? Meanwhile, David faces yet another awkward situation when he goes to the doctor's to find that his appointment is with Maya's husband, leading to a tense encounter.

Lachlan White has murder on his mind

Lachlan White to kill three main characters?

Lachlan looks like he is set to kill again this week, and it seems that nobody is safe. Wondering who is behind the threatening texts he keeps receiving, the serial killer then spots Liv Flaherty with her phone, and puts two and two together, believing she is the one responsible for the messages. Lachlan then devises a plan to set revenge, tampering with the carbon monoxide detector at Mill Cottage with the intention that both Liv and Robert Sugden will die. After realising that baby Seb is in the house, Lachlan races over, and is confronted by Liv, who he pushes out the way, resulting in her hitting her head and lying lifeless on the ground. However, after leaving them for dead, Lachlan faces his third victim when Rebecca suddenly turns up out the blue. With a bloodied spanner, Lachlan later stands by his car – with his latest victim in the boot.

Will Liv survive?

Moira Barton has something to offer Matty

Moira Barton is determined to get things back on track with her estranged son Matty, and he is touched when his mum offers him a job on the farm, entrusting him with sourcing a pedigree bull. However, is the deal too good to be true?

Will Ameila Spencer be able to connect with her family again?

The Spencer family continue to struggle with Amelia's return

Amelia Spencer lashes out at her protective family this week after things get too much. Dan believes he is helping his daughter by stopping her from going to school, but everyone is struggling to get back to normal. Harriet then has a word with Kerry, reminding her that Amelia hasn’t had an easy time of it. Will the family be able to put the past behind them? Or is it too late to reconnect?

