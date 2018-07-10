EastEnders spoilers: Meet Mel Owen's mysterious ex-husband Ray Looks like trouble is heading Mel Owen's way!

Exciting news for EastEnders fans! Show bosses have announced the casting of an exciting new character - Ray Kelly, who has been dubbed as the "charming" and "mysterious" ex-husband of Melanie Owen and stepfather to Hunter. The character will be played by Irish actor Sean Mahon, who has previously appeared in award-winning feature film, Philomena, and hit Irish drama Red Rock. He is set to arrive in Walford for an explosive storyline later this summer.

Sean Mahon will play the role of Mel Owen's ex-husband Ray Kelly

Speaking about joining the show, Sean said: "I remember watching the very first episode of EastEnders back in 1985, little did I think I would be roaming the streets of Walford and hanging out at The Queen Vic all these years later." He added: "I'm so happy to join such an incredibly hard-working and talented team and I'm very much looking forward to playing out the drama that inevitably ensues on any given day in Albert Square. My character Ray Kelly is not one to tread lightly, and his arrival to the Square will cause shockwaves for many of the residents… it doesn't get much better than that."

EastEnders spoilers: Stacey makes shock announcement to the Slaters, Stuart threatens Linda and more

Loading the player...

It seems Mel, played by Tamzin Outhwaite, is set for some serious trouble when she comes face-to-face with the unwelcome arrival. The popular Albert Square resident made her return earlier this year after spending years away following the death of her late husband Steve Owen (Martin Kemp). EastEnders' executive consultant John Yorke, said in a statement: "Sean is both a wonderful actor and a delight to work with. His character brings to the show some very big secrets and we can't wait to watch them explode."

Stay up-to-date with all EastEnders news and spoilers here…