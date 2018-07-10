EastEnders spoilers: Tina Carter reveals shock secret about Stuart, Kandice Taylor returns – and she needs help! Everyone has a secret this week in the Square – but they won't stay that way for long!

The residents of Walford never have a quiet life, but that's okay for us, as it gives us plenty to watch. Secrets seem to be the theme of next week's episodes, from Tina Carter's shock confession about Stuart Highway, to the threat of Hayley Slater's pregnancy scandal getting exposed. Elsewhere, Kandice Taylor makes a shock return to the Square, but it isn’t long before she ends up bickering with her family. Will she stick around, or will it be another flying visit?

Tina Carter reveals shock secret about Stuart Highway

Tina opens up to her family about a horrific incident that happened to her involving Stuart this week, but will she be believed? Tina shares a flashback from her childhood this week involving Stuart with Sonia Fowler, who encourages her to go to the police. However, when Tina has the courage to tell her family about the incident, she is further shaken to find out that Stuart has already done so, causing her to wonder if he is trying to manipulate her into believing he is innocent. Later in the week, however, Tina breaks down to Linda and admits that Stuart was responsible for what happened to her, overheard by a shocked Mick. But will Mick finally get the truth out of his friend? And who will he believe?

Will Tina Carter's family believe her?

Hayley Slater's pregnancy exposed by the police?

A bad decision will leave Hayley Slater worrying that her family will find out about her pregnancy. Having been trying to keep the fact she is expecting a baby with Alfie Moon – her cousin Kat's husband – Hayley ends up regretting opening up to a kind-hearted stranger when it backfires. Last week Hayley was driving Charlie Slater's black cab without a license to earn some more money for her unborn child before Jean Slater took the keys away, but with the help of Keanu Taylor she manages to get back into the taxi. However, she gets carried away talking to a customer and reveals that she is pregnant – not realising that they are actually an undercover policeman. How long before the Slater family find out when the police turn up at their house?

Hayley Moon is about to be caught out

Kandice Taylor is back – and she needs help!

Karen Taylor's snobby sister Kandice – aka S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt – is back, and she needs help from her family. Kandice reveals at the beginning of the week that she is supposed to be helping out at a charity event organised by her golf club, but that she doesn’t want to do it. With some persuasion, Karen and Tiffany Butcher agree to help her. But it doesn't take long for Kandice's scheme to fall apart, causing her to panic and argue once again with her sister. Will she stick around?

Will Kandice Taylor's family welcome her with open arms?

