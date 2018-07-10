Coronation Street spoilers: Johnny takes drastic action, Abi gets landed in trouble and Cathy and Brian make a big decision Read up on the latest Coronation Street spoilers here...

As per usual, Coronation Street has an exciting week full of surprises, arguments and misunderstandings from all of your favourite characters, including Eva and Johnny's custody battle over Susie taking a drastic turn, a simple misunderstanding landing Abi in hot water, counsellor and Chesney finally deciding to tell Gemma about his feelings for her. Find out what to expect from this week's episodes…

Eva panics as baby Susie goes missing

After Eva, Johnny and Jenny attend a mediation session to discuss Susie's future, Eva admits her regret over her plan after Johnny reveals the fake birth certificate. She tells Jenny she wouldn't trust her to look after a baby with her track record, and the pair row, with Johnny later blaming Jenny for ruining his chances at custody. But drama strikes when Jenny reveals Johnny never came home last night and Eva discovers Susie is missing from her crib. Johnny, who has taken the baby, struggles to feed her, and Kate and Jenny are horrified to discover he hasn't been taking his MS pills. Johnny refuses to give Susie back, and tells Liz he wants to escape to Spain will her – but will she go with him?

Johnny takes baby Susie

A misunderstanding lands Abi in trouble

After Mr Fitzgerald from the local school drops off the school minibus with Abi at the garage, she is shocked to find a bag of drugs in the glove box. Mr Fitzgerald returns, claiming he left his wallet in the minibus, but Abi has already called the police. Tyrone gets the wrong end of the stick as the police search for drugs, and Steve tells Eileen about the situation. Abi is furious as she simply gave a statement and now Steve could have scuppered her chances of getting her kids back. Riddled with guilt, Steve begs Eileen not to throw Abi and Seb out, and Eileen begrudgingly agrees on one condition – that he breaks off his engagement to Tracey.

Abi lands in trouble

Cathy and Brian make a big decision

Cathy fancies a change of career and she and Brian decide they want to open a hardware store and look at some potential stores together. Brian is furious to hear Daniel and Sinead outbid them for the shop they want, and although Cathy promises to try and talk them out of it, she gets swept up by the idea of a vintage clothes shop, unaware that Brian has already resigned from his job.

Will Chesney admit his feelings for Gemma?

Chesney comforts Gemma, and she thanks him for being a good friend, leading Cathy to tell Chesney his feelings for her or she will. He eventually takes Gemma out for lunch, but the pair are interrupted by the arrival of Henry.

Will Chesney declare his feelings?