Love Island star Sophie Gradon's boyfriend, 25, dies weeks after her death The tragic news was confirmed by the police on Tuesday

The boyfriend of Love Island star Sophie Gradon has died, just weeks after her own tragic death. Aaron Armstrong's death was confirmed by the police on Tuesday, revealing that he had been found dead at his home in Blyth, Northumberland, in the early hours of the morning, aged just 25. A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "At around 12.20pm on July 10 police received a report from the ambulance service that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property on Furnace Road in Bebside, Blyth. There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner."

Tragically, the last post Aaron shared on social media was about his late girlfriend. The 25-year-old shared a photo of the two of them on Facebook, and wrote about how his heart had broken. He said: "So I get into bed and all I can smell is Sophie on her side of the bed put my arm under the pillow and find this please everyone share this she wanted me to act on this what her video and u will understand how much it hurts people and I’m going to do everything I can to keep this going and stop it brake my heart I love you so much Sophie I will keep fighting for you."

Love Island star Sophie Gradon and her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong tragically died within weeks of each other

It was also Aaron who revealed Sophie's devastating death on his Facebook page in June. writing: "I will never forget that smile. I love you so so much baby, you're my world forever and always." Sophie was crowned Miss Great Britain in 2009 and was also a former Miss Newcastle. The official Miss Great Britain Twitter account also paid tribute on Thursday, saying: "Shocked beyond belief!!! RIP @sophiegradon sending all our love to Sophie’s family at this incredibly sad time xx"

Sophie was laid to rest just last week

Aaron's untimely death follows just five days after Sophie's funeral last Thursday. The 32-year-old reality TV star was laid to rest in Jesmond, Newcastle, with guests in attendance including TV presenter Mat Johnson, who later shared a heartfelt post on Instagram in tribute of his late friend. Sharing a glimpse at the funeral booklet on his Instagram page, Matt wrote: “We just said goodbye to Sophie & my heart is broken for her family. My heart breaks for anyone that suffers. Things must change.”