Love Island's Megan was not a geek at school according to classmate Megan has said in the show that she was a geek at school

Although Megan Barton-Hanson has alluded to her geeky past several times in the Love Island villa, even bonding with her romantic interest, Wes, over how "geeky" they both were in school. However, an old classmate of the reality show contestant has revealed that this was not actually the case. Chatting exclusively to HELLO!, Megan's peer said that the controversial contestant was actually part of a popular group of girls during their school years, saying: "They were the type of girls who would just start laughing if someone unpopular walked past them… It's hilarious to keep hearing her say she was a geek because she wasn't a geek whatsoever."

The classmate continued: "She was directly harsh, she'd be laughing at them to make them uncomfortable… She wasn't popular as in being picked as a prefect or a school council person as that was seen as unpopular - that wasn't a cool thing to be in my school - she was just in the popular group of girls." Viewers of the show have previously poked fun at the contestant for calling herself geeky, with one sarcastically writing: "Megan was soooooooooo geeky talking about the most basic part of a battery omg what a geek can't believe she's so geeky."

An old classmate of Megan opened up about what she was like at school

Megan has been getting on well with Wes, and spoke about their relationship in the Beach Hut, saying: "I've never felt about anyone this way in such a long time. I've been single for two years. If Wes wanted to be my boyfriend, I wouldn't say no." Margot Robbie recently responded to contestants in the villa comparing her to Megan, telling the Metro: "The other night we were watching and I think it was Alex who said that, and we all lost it… I personally don't see the resemblance. We'd just finished drinking beer and eating crisps and saying, 'We're so disgusting we could never be on Love Island we're such fatties, they would never let us on'."

