EastEnders favourites Pat and Janine Butcher enjoy mini reunion - and it was fabulous! Exciting news for EastEnders fans!

Former EastEnders stars Pam St Clement and Charlie Brooks, who respectively played Pat and Janine Butcher, were reunited on Wednesday's episode of Loose Women. The on-screen step-mum and step-daughter embraced one another upon seeing each other - several years after exiting the BBC soap. "The friendship that we built up until she left was really quite special," Charlie told the panel as she sat down.

Opening up about their friendship, 37-year-old Charlie - who left EastEnders in 2014 - confessed that she would rely on her co-star for advice. "I went to Pam for quite a lot of advice, with career stuff, personal stuff," the actress shared. "She told me to do I'm a Celebrity. I rang her up going, 'Pam, what should I do?' She said, 'Charlie you love adventure, you love life, go and do it.' Because she knew me, she knew it would work for me."

Pam, 76, added: "She's fabulous. Such a worker," as Charlie continued: "I learnt from the best. But we did quite a lot of fighting. Then we were laughing in the green room before you knew it." The legendary actress, whose character was famed for her large statement earrings, left the soap in 2012 after Pat passed away from cancer. However, since Pat's death, her character has made various appearances in dream sequences – most notably during Dame Barbara Windsor's final scene in 2016.

The actress also went on to comment on her on-screen best friend Barbara's recent Alzheimer’s diagnosis. "I'm seeing her in a couple of days," the star revealed. "She's actually doing some charity work. Can we all wish Babs the very best and lots of love." In May, Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell revealed that the iconic actress, 80, had been diagnosed with the disease in 2014, and that her condition had worsened in the last few weeks. "Since her 80th birthday last August, a definite continual confusion has set in, so it's becoming a lot more difficult for us to hide," the star's husband told the Sun on Sunday at the time.

