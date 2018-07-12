Find out which Strictly Come Dancing professional Lisa Riley was initially paired up with Can you believe it?

Lisa Riley has let slip that wasn't initially paired up with Robin Windsor when she took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2012. The pair, who were eliminated during the semi-finals, formed an incredible bond and won over the viewers with their on-screen chemistry. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Lisa revealed that BBC bosses had first partnered her up with another professional - Artem Chigvintsev! When asked about how she looks back at her time on Strictly, she gushed: "With love. So happy. And Robin is still my best friend for life and I'm so lucky that they brought us together."

Lisa Riley danced with Robin Windsor on Strictly Come Dancing

She added: "You know the original plan - I don't know if people know this... me and Robin were never ever supposed to be paired up. In the original break down I was with Artem. And Fern Britton, she was with Robin." Explaining why the changed occurred, Lisa continued: "What happened was - when you go into hiding, for those three days, the preparation three days, they just saw us like this (she clicks); the camaraderie. We were like two little four year olds playing around. They were like, 'that has to happen'. Then Fern got Artem and I got Robin. It was Strictly magic!"

The newly-engaged TV star is now busy promoting her new book, Lose Weight for Life - a delicious and practical guide for making sustainable changes to diet, exercise and mind-set. "After so many people got in touch to let me know about their success with my first book," she shared. "I'm really happy to be sharing more fabulous recipes; workouts which are realistic and doable at home; and Importantly the mental motivation to stay on track in a sensible regime which becomes part of your life. I hope readers enjoy the beautiful food and fantastic results."

Lose Weight for Life - a collection of Lisa's favourite recipes, workouts and secrets to staying positive - is out now.

