Our Girl fans frustrated as show schedule moves to days later Thanks to the World Cup, Our Girl will be shown on Friday

Fans have expressed their frustration after the BBC were forced to move the popular drama Our Girl, starring Michelle Keegan, from its usual Tuesday slot to Friday, forcing them to wait another three days to find out what will happen next after the previous episode's shocking ending saw Bones killed in an explosion. Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one fan wrote: "Friday ohhh come on I really can't wait that long for my next fix of #OurGirl. We need more episodes to make up for all the waiting."

Captain James has returned to 2 Section

Another person added: "Idk if I'm more annoyed that #England didn't win or that I have to wait till friday for #OurGirl," while a third tweeted: "Why have they moved #OurGirl to Friday?! @BBCOne you need to get it together! Tuesday nights are Our Girl night!" The new episode will look at the fallout from Bones' death, especially since Captain James returned as commander for 2 Section. His return is likely to cause problems between himself and Georgia, as he confessed that he had feelings for her while wounded and admitted that his marriage to Molly (Lacey Turner) was in trouble.

In the episode, he said: "She wants me to leave her. Everything I thought I had all the things I thought were certain Molly, everything was simple. Now it's all falling apart. I can't do the job anymore Molly says I can't survive without it. She knows I've been hiding behind the uniform for too long. I can't function when I'm at home." Speaking about their relationship to Radio Times, actor Ben Aldridge said: "We all feel very loyal to [Captain James and Molly] as a couple. But then some people said, 'Of course this was going to happen, I can't wait for [Captain James and Georgie] to get together'. Whether they do or not, it seems pretty divisive."

