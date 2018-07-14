Queer Eye season three has been confirmed! The hugely popular Netflix show was nominated for four Emmy Awards

Calling all Queer Eye fans! The popular Netflix show, which follows five hosts helping to transform lives, is coming back for season three! The show's official Twitter account revealed the exciting news on Friday, writing: "Get in, henny! We’re taking a road trip. Are you ready for Season 3? Kansas City, Missouri HERE. WE. COME." The reality show will begin production on Monday, with the show's fab five, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France all due to return to the programme, which will drop on Netflix in 2019.

The Fab Five will return for season three

The exciting news comes shortly after the show was nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards in four categories, including structured cinematography, reality program, casting and picture editing. It was a particularly special time for Jonathan, who's Funny or Die show Gay of Throneswas also nominated for an Emmy. Sharing a video of himself reacting to the news, he wrote: "The moment I found out about #gayofthrones, we all just had found out about @queereye's four nominations, all my friends here are so supportive and excited for my success as much as theirs. Gay of Thrones was a baby idea @gibblertron and I had that literally was a pipe dream. This is incredible, so many thanks so much love, here is to all our dreams. I love you so much @bobbyberk @tanfrance @karamobrown @antoni."

READ: Queer Eye's Tom confirms he has reconciled with Abby and the Internet can't handle it

Loading the player...

Speaking about the show's Emmy success, Karamo tweeted: "Four years ago today, working at my 1st hosting job. I was fired two weeks later & thought, what am I doing giving up my career as a social worker/ psychotherapist. But worked hard & didn't give up. Four years later I'm on an Emmy nominated show that I love. Please friends don't give up!" Fans were delighted to see that the show was returning for a new season, with one writing: "You can't just tweet this and don't tell us when the new season is coming," while another added: "Welcome to KC, Fab Five! We're utterly delighted to have you!"

QUIZ: Which Netflix original show should you be watching?