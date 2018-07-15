Have a first look at BBC's star-studded Les Misérables Dominic West and Lily Collins star in the new adaptation of the classic novel

The first images from the BBC's must-anticipated adaptation of Les Misérables are here! Based on the classic novel by Victor Hugo, the six-part adaptation will delve into the much-loved story, following Jean Valjean as he breaks parole and goes on the run while Inspector Javert relentlessly pursues him against the backdrop of France on the verge of civil unrest. Unlike the popular musical film, which starring Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway, the BBC adaptation will be a drama that will "vividly and faithfully bring to life the vibrant and engaging characters". The first images show The Affair star Dominic West as Jean Valjean, David Oyelowo as Javert, and Love, Rosie actress Lily Collins as Fantine.

Lily Collins takes on the role of Fantine

Speaking about the role, Lily said: "I'm so thrilled to be playing Fantine. She is a legendary character whose tragic story feels as relevant to tell today as when Les Misérables was first published. Andrew's wonderful dramatisation opens up the character in fresh ways that I've never seen before in previous adaptations. And with this amazing cast coming together it really feels like it could be something very special indeed," while David added: "To play an iconic role like Javert is any actor's dream, but to play it as written by Andrew Davies goes beyond my wildest dreams."

David Oyelowo as Javert

Fans will be able to see some of the action as part of a BBC Drama trailer on BBC One during the World Cup final on Sunday, but will have a while to wait for the series to air in 2019. The cast also includes Adeel Akhtar and Olivia Coleman as the villainous Monsieur and Madame Thénardier, Ellie Bamber as Cosette, Josh O’Connor as Marius and Erin Kellyman as Eponine. The Director of BBC Content Charlotte Moore said: "This impressive line-up of world-class actors clearly signals the huge ambition behind the retelling of this epic masterpiece for BBC One."

