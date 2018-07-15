Emmerdale star Mark Jordon 'arrested after attacking pensioner' The 53-year-old actor plays Daz Spencer in the ITV soap

Emmerdale's Mark Jordon has been arrested after allegedly attacking a pensioner and biting him on his face during a row in a Manchester pub. The Sun reports that the 53-year-old soap star followed the victim and his partner on their way home, and following the incident at The Farrars Arms pub in Oldham, Greater Manchester, the man was taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, which included three bites and an infected thumb that needed to be stitched up. Police said a 53-year-old man was held on suspicion of assault, and was released as inquiries continue.

Emmerdale's Mark Jordon was allegedly arrested after attacking a pensioner

Mark joined Emmerdale in 2014 and plays the brother of Dan Spencer. It was recently revealed that he was the biological father of Amelia Spencer, believed to be Dan's daughter, resulting in the youngster running away upon overhearing the news. Daz later found Amelia and took her back home, but was arrested after Amelia lied that she had seen Daz with her kidnapper Beth, causing police to believe that he involved. Amelia had been angry with Daz after finding out that he had killed Beth's father, not realising that it had been an accident during his days in the army, and something he had been feeling guilty about ever since.

In real life, Mark is dating his Emmerdale co-star Laura Norton. The pair have been in a relationship since 2016, and Laura recently opened up about their romance while talking to The Mirror. The actress said that working with her boyfriend was "really lush, really easy," and that she likes the fact that they are playing characters in the same family, meaning that they get to travel to work together sometimes. "I am really lucky, he's my best mate," she added.

