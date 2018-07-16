Has this football star just signed on to the next series of Strictly Come Dancing? The rumours continue to circulate…

The rumour mill continues to circulate around the next series of Strictly Come Dancing! And the latest star to be tipped to join 2018's cast is ex-England and Arsenal Ladies footballer Alex Scott, who is expected to show off her footwork on the famous BBC dancefloor come the autumn. The former defender - who has wowed football fans with brilliant commentary during this summer's World Cup – would follow a long line of sports stars to successfully compete in the ballroom competition, including the likes of Greg Rutherford and Victoria Pendleton.

Alex Scott is rumoured to be joining this year's Strictly cast

The Mirror reports that the retired Women's Premier League champion has already agreed to sign up to the show, and that producers believe she ticks all the boxes to make a great contestant – though at this point in the casting schedule, it's still about narrowing a shortlist down, and making sure there are no future work commitments that will get in the way.

MORE: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - the rumoured lineup

Loading the player...

In fact, Alex even competed in this year's Sport Relief version of the dance show, partnered with professional favourite Pacha Kovalev – and won the glitter ball! Judge Darcy Bussell was full of praise for her routine, saying: "You've worked so hard. That was a fabulous routine – really nice timing, perfectly in sync. I can see you're fearless in the arms of lovely Pacha! Easily up into those lifts, that was a great job."

Samantha Womack has also hinted she'll appear on the show

Other stars that are rumoured to join 2018's series include Eastenders actress Samantha Womack, presenter Davina McCall and even Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan. Samantha dropped a big hint during an interview with The Mirror, teasing: "I'm going to have the summer off and then I'm going back on the telly in September for something that hasn't been announced yet. Then I do a play at the beginning of next year."

READ MORE: Strictly Come Dancing: The most surprising body transformations through the years