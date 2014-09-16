Emma Stone unveils new bob haircut

Emma Stone turned heads when she stepped onto the Venice Film Festival red carpet on August 28, debuting a brand new haircut.

The stunning actress had chopped her signature fiery locks into a bob and styled them into loose waves.

Emma teamed her new 'do with a forest-green tulle Valentino Couture gown with a dramatic, plunging neckline and a knot-tied waist.

Emma Stone showed off her new 'do at the Venice Film Festival

The Hollywood star was attending the premiere of her new film Birdman or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance at the 71st Venice International Film Festival at Venice Lido.

Emma is not afraid to experiment with her hair.

On her promotional tour of Amazing Spider-Man 2, Emma stepped out with a new fringe.

Explaining her new chop, Emma's hairstylist Mara Roszak said, "We've really done a lot of different looks [on this press tour] and this was something fun and different.

Emma before the hair cut

"Emma's had bangs in the past but it's been a long time," she told People magazine. "We both were like, 'This is gonna be a fresh look, let's do it!'

"I knew they would be a really fun look for her so I just felt like why not have them for a premiere, like an accessory."