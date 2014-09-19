'Overjoyed' Sean Parker and wife Alexandra expecting baby
Congratulations to Sean Parker and his wife Alexandra – the couple have announced they are expecting their second child together.
The Facebook billionaire and Alexandra confirmed to People that they will welcome a baby boy in December.
"We are overjoyed and excited to welcome the new arrival into our family," they said.
Sean and Alexandra are already parents to 20-month-old daughter Winter Victoria, who "can't wait to be a big sister!"
On Monday, Alexandra showed off her blossoming baby bump in a beautiful photograph shared on her Instagram page. "Sunset silhouette," she captioned the picture.
The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary; they tied the knot in June 2013, in a fairytale wedding ceremony that reportedly cost around $9million.
Sean, 34, made his fortune from Napster and Facebook, and was portrayed by Justin Timberlake in the film The Social Network. His estimated net worth is $3.2billion.