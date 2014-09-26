Karlie Kloss is the new face of Chanel Coco Noir

Victoria's Secret Angel Karlie Kloss has been unveiled as the new face of Chanel's fragrance Coco Noir.

The simple and elegant print ad, shot by fashion photographer Sølve Sundsbø, features Karlie's distinctive silhouette, as she holds the iconic perfume bottle near her face.





This is Karlie's first campaign for Chanel



This is the first time that the 22-year-old has fronted one of the brand's campaigns, although she has walked numerous catwalks for Chanel. She joins celebrities including Blake Lively and Keira Knightley who have also been faces for the brand.

Karlie's past campaigns for high fashion label including Marc Jacobs, Dior, Juicy Couture and of course, Victoria's Secret.

The young model recently revealed that fashion was not her only career choice, when she enrolled for a course at prestigious Ivy League school Harvard, to study The Business of Media, Entertainment and Sports in May 2014. "I will fit in!" she told The Daily Front at the time. "That is the great thing; I'm 20 years old! I feel fortunate to have an incredible career and experiences behind me, but there is so much more that I want to do with this career and my life."