Kim Kardashian rocks shorter hair

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to have trimmed her locks and flaunted a shorter style.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, 33, shared a close-up photo on Instagram of herself and captioned the snap, "New hair cut alert #shorter #JenAtkin."

In the photo, Kim's fresher, dark tresses stand out against her all-white outfit of a figure-hugging bodysuit and a blazer from Balmain – one of her favourite French designers.

Kim Kardashian and her sisters are releasing their own hair product line in 2015

Kim gave a particular mention to celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin, who is the name behind celebrities' looks such as Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba and Kim's youngest sister Khloé Kardashian.

Kim, who is proud mum to baby daughter North West with rapper husband Kanye West, recently revealed that her little one is becoming a dab hand at her own hairstyling.

Inside story on North West's modelling debut

"North likes to brush her own hair," Kim told WWD. "You start with a brush and then you have to get a second brush [for her]. Right when you get it all perfect, she takes the brush and starts doing it herself."

Kim, who is due to launch a hair product line in 2015 with her sisters, also spoke about her hair care routine, saying: "I start out the first day with a clean blowout. The second day, I put in dry shampoo, which adds texture."

Kim Kardashian revealed that her daughter North is fascinated by her beauty regime

She added: "Then, the third day, I sleek it and I straighten it, and then, the fourth day, I put our oil in it, and I make it a really sleek look. I might do a ponytail or a sleek bun. That's my hair plan, and then I start over."

Kim reveals North is fascinated by her beauty regime

The businesswoman and fashion designer is no stranger to changing her look. Kim has transformed from raven-haired beauty to honey blonde star over the past few years, but revealed that her husband Kanye is always a "big cheerleader" for her to go blonde.

Other famous faces who have gone one step further and ditched their long summer locks for a bob haircut include Emma Stone and the pregnant Scarlett Johansson.