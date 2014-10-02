Zoe Saldana confirms she is expecting twins as she discusses Halloween plans

It's official – Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego are expecting twins.

Rather than make a big announcement, the gorgeous actress confirmed the news in a very sweet way when asked about her upcoming Halloween plans by E! News.

Zoe Saldana has confirmed she is expecting twins



On the subject of whether she would be dressing up for this year's spooky celebrations, Zoe tenderly rubbed her belly and said, "I might. I might need three costumes. I might have to make some adjustments, but it would be nice."

Zoe, 36, looked utterly radiant on the night as she stepped out for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Hollywood costume opening party in LA.

She was dressed in a flowing candy pink Dior gown that draped beautifully over her blossoming bump.

Zoe arrived on the arm of her 35-year-old husband, and the couple looked very much in love as they posed together ahead of the event.





Zoe Saldana and husband Marco looked loved-up at the event





The Avatar star and Marco married in secret in June 2013, and in July of this year her publicist confirmed that Zoe was pregnant. It is thought her babies are due to arrive this winter.

It was Britney Spears who first let it slip that Zoe had twins on the way.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September, the singer was asked about the possibility of teaming up with her Crossroads co-star for another movie.

"Who knows? That's a very good idea. But she's pregnant with twins right now," Britney said. "So I'm sure she's got a huge future ahead of her."