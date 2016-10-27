Fast fixes for common beauty mistakes (and the stars who always get it right)

Mistake: Too much bronzer Get it right like: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/gigi-hadid/"><strong>Gigi Hadid</strong></a> Accidentally gone haywire with the bronzer or blush? Don't panic! Simply blend outward with a clean powder brush or dust some translucent face powder over the area. By doing this you will get a glowing complexion like that of Gigi Hadid – the supermodel has revealed her one of her fave products to get that camera-ready radiance is Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar Bronze and Glow. Photo: PA images
Mistake: Wearing your ponytail in the same place Get it right like: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/the-duchess-of-cambridge/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> Like Kate, switch up your looks! Avoid tying your hair up in the same exact spot every time, as this can cause tension that weakens the hair and leads to split ends. Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
Mistake: Smudged eyeliner Get it right like: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/olivia-wilde/"><strong>Olivia Wilde</strong></a> For bewitching eyeliner like Olivia's, use a primer or an eye shadow on your eyelid as a base before applying liquid liner to prevent smudging. Photo: PA Images
Mistake: Too much nail polish Get it right like: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/beyonce/"><strong>Beyoncé</strong></a> You should treat yourself to manicures, but your nails can get discolored from wearing polish too often. Rub a few drops of lemon juice on the affected nails and gently buff away the stain. To fully protect your nails, give them plenty of breathing time without nail color, and always use a protective base coat. Photo: Instagram/@beyonce
Mistake: Styling hair without heat protectors Get it right like: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jessica-alba/"><strong>Jessica Alba</strong></a> Spritz a great heat protection spray onto your hair while it's still damp to ensure it stays in good condition while you dry and style. Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty line includes the Honestly Protected Heat Defense Spray ($24), enriched with honey, barley protein and amino acids. Photo: PA images
Mistake: Overplucked eyebrows Get it right like: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/cara-delevingne/"><strong>Cara Delevingne</strong></a> Be careful! Messing with your brow line can radically change the whole look of your face. Stick to plucking hairs underneath your eyebrows to ensure they retain their natural shape like Cara's. To avoid making them uneven, make sure you're not too close to the mirror. Photo: PA Images
Mistake: Too much conditioner Get it right like: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/blake-lively/"><strong>Blake Lively</strong></a> Solution: For gorgeous hair like Blake Lively, avoid using conditioner all over your locks as this makes them look greasy and flat. Instead, start working your way from ear-level downwards, concentrating on the ends and letting the roots condition themselves. Photo: PA Images
Mistake: Overdoing it with perfume Get it right like: <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sarah-jessica-parker/"><strong>Sarah Jessica Parker</strong></a> A fragrance can instantly make you feel more glamorous – as Sarah Jessica Parker showed as she spritzed on her new scent, Stash – but if you've used a little too much of your favorite perfume, dip a cotton pad into rubbing alcohol and apply on top where you sprayed the scent to help neutralize the smell. Photo: Instagram/@sjpbeauty
