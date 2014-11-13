A look at Queen Letizia's flawless makeup

Described by commentators as settling into her royal role in a "wonderful way", Queen Letizia has blossomed at her husband, King Felipe's side into a polished and poised monarch of the peninsular country.

The royal is likely to stick to her signature natural makeup look. The 42-year-old favors flawless skin and minimal eye make-up to accentuate her natural beauty.

Letizia prefers a natural make-up look

Perfect eyebrows are a must-have for the future Queen – full and well-defined, they frame her face expertly.

Green or brown eyeliner brings out the green in her eyes, while a simple coat of mascara is usually applied to just her top eyelashes.

She keeps her bottom lashes mascara-free – a trick some make-up artists use to open up the eyes.

Green or brown eyeliner brings out the green in her eyes

A coral or peach blush is applied to the apples of her cheeks and the look is topped off by soft pink or mauve lipgloss.

For more formal occasions, Letizia often glams up her look with bright red lipstick.

Perfect eyebrows are a must-have for the future Queen – full and well-defined, they frame her face expertly

Earlier in the year the couple opened the doors of the royal palace in Madrid to host an annual meeting with members from Felipe's 'Principe de Asturias' foundation and patronage.

Letizia was the picture of elegance in an asymmetrical black dress that showed off her svelte figure.

The mother-of-two accessorised with nude heels and a simple black clutch, and opted for one of her favourite hairstyles — a side plait swept across her forehead.