Model of beauty: Cara Delevingne's 22 best looks

Those brows! That signature smirk! Cara Delevingne's one-of-a-kind look has taken the fashion world by storm.

The social media-savvy model has turned the modeling world on its head by pulling endless goofy faces, posting pictures of her fast-food binges and — shock, horror — taking to the catwalk with a broad smile.

And more impressively, she's doing it all with more than 7.5 million Instagram followers keeping up with her every move. To celebrate her quirky style, take a look back at 22 of her best beauty looks — from glam ponytails to easy-to-recreate updos.

