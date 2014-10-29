'Mad Men' star Jessica Paré is pregnant with first child

The Draper family is about to get a little bigger! Well, sort of. Mad Men star Jessica Paré, who plays Don Draper's wife Megan on the hit AMC show, is pregnant with her first child.

A rep for the 33-year-old Canadian actress confirmed the exciting news to Us Weeklyon Tuesday. Jessica and her rock star boyfriend John Kastner are expecting their child in 2015.



This will be Jessica's first child and the second for John, who has a 7-year-old daughter from a previous marriage to The Dead Zone actress Nicole de Boer.

The brunette beauty was first seen with her beau in 2012. The pair occasionally attend red carpet events together and were most recently photographed in August at Audi's celebration of Emmys Week.

Jessica landed her famous Mad Men role in 2010 when she was cast as one of Don Draper's secretaries. After a few episodes her character got a major status upgrade when she married Don in the season four finale.



One of her most memorable moments from the show came in the season five premiere, when she sang the French song "Zou Bisou Bisou" at a party she threw for her new husband Don, played by actor Jon Hamm. After the episode aired, the song reached No. 1 on Billboard's World Digital Chart.

"I thought, 'I should get a band together!'" she joked to Rolling Stone at the time.



Jessica with on-screen husband Jon Hamm in the AMC drama Mad Men

On the show — and in real life — Jessica has become a style icon. As Megan, her daring fashion choices have become one of the myriad reasons viewers tune into the Emmy-winning show.

In addition to her Mad Men role, Jessica has starred in a number of movies, including Hot Tub Time Machine and its sequel Hot Tub Time Machine 2, which hits theaters in early 2015.