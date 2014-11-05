Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan welcome baby girl

Robert Downey Jr. and wife Susan are now the proud parents of a baby girl!

The happy pair welcomed their daughter in LA this week, according to People.The latest edition joins the couple's two-year-old son Exton and Robert's 21-year-old son Indio from a previous marriage.

Robert, 49, hasn't been shy about expressing his love of fatherhood in the press. At last week's BAFTA Los Angeles Jaguar Britannia Awards, the "Iron Man" star spoke lovingly of his family as he accepted an award for excellence in film.

"It's just the uncertainty of how nowadays you have all these things where you think you have much more of an understanding of what you're going to get," he explained.

"And then this little soul lets herself be known to you, and it's just like: You don't know anything. It's great!"

Robert let fans know of his expanding family back in July, when he adorably addressed his baby's gender on Twitter. "Yo. Susan. Me. Baby. Girl. November. Scorpio?" he wrote.

The acclaimed actor then took to his Facebook page to express his excitement: "Um. I don't know if it's a 'man's world', but I'm certain women run it," he said. "Susan and I are therefore delighted to announce we are expecting a baby. Girl. November."