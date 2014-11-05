Lauren Hutton reveals the beauty product she's used for 50 years

For more than half a century, actress Lauren Hutton has covered glossy style magazines and modeled on designer runways. At 70, her features are just as striking and beautiful as they were when she first stepped on the fashion scene in 1963.

So what's her secret?

"Well, I’ll have to tell you that I’ve been slathering myself in coconut oil since I was about 22," the accomplished beauty told fellow model and actress Anjelica Huston, 63, for Violet Grey's online magazine, The Violet Files.

Lauren is the epitome of style and grace in her photo shoot for The Violet Files

In recent years, coconut oil has gone from pantry staple to beauty must-have. The ultra-versatile product can be used as a makeup remover, moisturizer and has even been championed as a teeth whitener.

If Lauren swears by "slathering" herself with coconut oil and looks as though she's found the fountain of youth, count us in! But we may not be as keen to follow one of her other beauty habits.

The 70-year-old model is all smiles behind a pair of dark sunglasses

When Anjelica asked her friend if she uses sunscreen, she replied: "I never did. I kept trying to, especially since I spent decades on the equator, and you really should have a hat! But I just couldn’t do it. I think it was because I was always coming from three months of modeling, and when I’d get free, I’d be on a plane the next day and didn’t want to touch anything. I didn’t take makeup, I didn’t take a mirror, and I certainly didn’t take sunscreen."

Her decision not to wear what many view as a vital beauty product is one she regrets from time to time. "It depends on what kind of light I’m looking at myself in," she said.

Lauren on the cover of Vogue in 1968

Since her early days as a model, many an agent and booker tried to convince her to fix the iconic gap between her two front teeth. It is certainly one of her most memorable features, but it's more of an afterthought to her.

When, at Lauren's prompting, Anjelica asked what her favorite feature is, the model said, "my heels." Laughing, the actress told her, "you're supposed to say, 'it's that little gap between my teeth.'"

"Oh gosh, I never thought of that!" Lauren said.