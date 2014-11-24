Scarlett Johansson's 10 finest beauty moments

You don't get named the "sexiest woman alive" without a fantastic body — and possibly some help from your makeup brush.

From her roles in action flicks to Woody Allen films, Scarlett Johansson has enchanted the world with her sultry voice and unique beauty. The accomplished actress, who turned 30 on November 21, has more than just good looks: she recently gave birth to her first child (daughter Rose, in September), is engaged to French journalist Romain Dauriac, and is a four-time Golden Globe nominee.

Of her impeccable beauty, Scarlett isn't afraid to shake up her routine. She's had her hair long, short, red, braided — you name it. And she's just as likely to opt for a bold red lip and smokey eye as she is to stick with a sophisticated pale pink hue and minimal makeup.

Take a look back at the star's best looks by clicking on the image below:



