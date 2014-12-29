Rosie Huntington-Whiteley chops off her golden locks

It seems like everyone is doing the chop these days.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is known for her cascading golden locks, revealed a new look on Instagram. The British supermodel and actress, 27, decided to cut several inches off to her shoulders — otherwise known as the "lob."

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley revealed a brand new look ahead of the New Year



In the photo, the sultry beauty who recently starred in Moroccanoil’s first multimedia campaign, Inspired by Women, is seen posing with her new shorter 'do, blow-dried and tousled for a full, glamorous look.

"Ready for 2015 equipped with a fresh new do!" she wrote. "Thank you to my favourite brother sister hair duo… @georgenorthwood @sallynorthwood. #ShortHairDontCare #GeorgeNorthwood #SallyNorthwood #BeThereOrHaveBadHair."

The supermodel is known for her long blonde locks



The supermodel and George have been working together from the very beginning of her career. "I’ve worked with [him] since I was 16 years old," she explained to Allure. "I had just started modeling and couldn’t afford a haircut, and he was working at his first salon and needed to find people to train on. We still work together, and we’re still best friends!”

The model is returning to Hollywood in 2015



Though this cut is quite a departure from her usual style, there is no doubt that she is still chic and stunning. Perhaps Rosie needed a more manageable haircut to ready herself for Hollywood.

In 2015, the model will star in Mad Max: Fury Road, alongside Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult and Tom Hardy.