15 celebrity tips to slimming down in 2015

After all that holiday weight gain, it is time to get back into gear for the new year. With a few simple tips from celebs like Jessica Simpson, Megan Fox and Jessica Alba, slimming down can be easy and attainable.

Lisa Wheeler, Director of Group Fitness Development at the stars' favorite gym Equinox, tells HELLO!, "Instead of the traditional New Year's resolution, why not try the New Year's anti-resolution." Lisa continues, "Instead of trying to make one big change on January 1, try to take baby steps every day for the next 365."

Fans of the super stylish Equinox gym include Bradley Cooper, Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Julianne Moore, Renee Zellweger, Will Smith, and Mark Wahlberg

Lisa adds small things can make big differences. Some tips: "Drink an extra glass of water a day. Set an alarm on your computer to have a 'movement break' with your co-workers. Roll out the kinks with therapy balls or a foam roller. Go green! Add some green leafy veggies to your plate at every meal. Set an alarm to go to bed rather than to get up."

Click on the image below to get additional celebrity-friendly tips: