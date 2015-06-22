Jessica Alba shows off her hot bikini body in Thailand

When you’ve got a body like Jessica Alba's, then why not show it off? The movie star has released a series of beautiful photos on Instagram that document her latest trip to Thailand to continue filming Mechanic: Resurrection.

Jessica has been in Thailand on and off since late November filming Photo: Instagram



The mother of two found some downtime in her schedule to bask in the sun and meditate all while showing off that toned bod in a navy blue patterned bikini. The picture-perfect moment that had Jessica sitting calmly in the sunshine, overlooking green trees and the alluring blue sea also featured a bottle of ZICO coconut water. The clever actress captioned the snap, "#cracklifeopen @zicococonut".

A "day at the office" for Jessica is a world away from the average day at the office experienced by her 4.3 million Instagram followers Photo: Instagram



But it’s not all relaxation — the founder of The Honest Company has been working just as hard. Her mornings have started in the gym as early as 5:30 am. Jess has been "making moves" with Omar Lopez while abroad and posted a pic showing off her muscles.

Jessica and co-star Michelle Yeoh looked like they were getting some R &R Photo: Instagram



Jessica, 33, recently admitted that she feels more confident in her own skin than ever before. “I think I came into my own physically in my thirties, even when I'd had kids,' she told Marie Claire. “I'm actually smaller now because everything kind of hangs off differently. But I feel more like a woman, with not such a girl face.”

The Sin City actress also does watch what she puts in her body. "We eat mostly lean protein and fresh fruit and vegetables, nothing processed or from a box, if we can," she explained to Self. "For me, when I don’t eat a ton of carbs, I have more energy. But I’ll for sure have a piece of chocolate. I will mow through a bowl of guacamole. If I’m not going to have dessert, I’ll have a martini.”

Jessica's breakfast in Thailand comprised of a plate of fruit Photo: Instagram



It is most definitely not a sin to look this good!