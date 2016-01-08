Meet the iconic older stars who are beating supermodels at their own game By Erin Carlson

These ladies prove that with age comes timeless beauty. Some of the most iconic ladies are appearing in some of the more recent beauty campaigns and are giving the younger models a run for their money. Here is a look at some older beauties, who are changing the face of the beauty game.

eline unveiled an ad featuring Joan Didion, the celebrated 80-year-old writer and embodiment of bohemian cool during the '60s, '70s and beyond. Online fashion obsessives collectively marveled at the label's bold and cutting-edge decision to make Joan its latest face, wrinkles and all, in an industry that promotes youth (and aging backward) over age (and aging gracefully).

Joan Didion for Céline Photo: Céline

Naturally, it was a perfect fit for The Year of Magical Thinking author, who oozed understated glamour in a black top and sunglasses, gold necklace and grey bob haircut, to star in the campaign of the fashion house that is revered for the exact same thing.

Though, she's not the only icon of a certain age to star in a high-profile 2015 advertising campaign. Fashion and beauty companies are subverting a status quo that favors the young by embracing older models like singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 71,for Saint Laurent Paris, film legend Jessica Lange, 65, for Marc Jacobs Beauty and British actress Charlotte Rampling, 68, for NARS. Helen Mirren and Diane Keaton, both 69, represent L'Oreal Paris and '60s pixie Twiggy, 65, fronts L'Oreal hair products in her native Great Britain.

Twiggy for L'Oreal Professionnel Photo: L'Oreal

"I hope to inspire women to be confident in their personal style and never be afraid of trying something new," Twiggy said when L'Oreal Professionnel announced her as its U.K. brand ambassador last week.

She joins former model Jerry Hall, 58, as a celebrity representative. Last year, Jerry made headlines when she chopped off her signature long blonde locks for a shoulder-length 'do on a L'Oreal photo shoot.

"When we look at the bigger picture with our demographics, 65 percent of the beauty industry's growth is going to come from people 50-plus over the next 10 years," Michelle Carroll, VP of Marketing at L'Oreal Professionnel US tells HELLO!.

Helen Mirren for L'Oreal Paris Photo: L'Oreal Paris



"So this is a core market that we want to focus on," she continued. "We want to not only create products — of course — that are great for them but we want to form partnerships with the icons that they can relate to."

PR and brand specialist Lindsey Green predicted this trend will become the new normal as women continue to break glass ceilings, rise professionally and fill leadership and executive positions.

" Alexis Bittar has been using beautiful, smart, captivating older women for years in his campaigns," Lindsey tells HELLO! of the popular accessories designer. "At first it almost seemed offbeat, but now we can see it as a great authentic brand move. Not just because older women do have the disposable income, but also because older women have a true sense of identity. They've formed their sense of style, they know who they are and they make extremely confident decisions in terms of fashion."

She adds, "They aren't afraid to spend more on something they love, and they’re more likely to be loyal to brands. Seeing someone older in an ad isn't just about seeing yourself in the ad, it's about seeing a designer who respects and loves to design for all women, not just one group of women."

We couldn't agree more!

Click on the photo below to meet more beautiful older models: