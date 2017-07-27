Celebrity parents go public with their new babies on social media

<b>Lucky Blue Smith</B> Model Lucky Blue Smith, 19, is a dad! The fashion star, who announced girlfriend Stormi Bree's pregnancy in March, shared this sweet photo of himself holding his newborn daughter, Gravity. He captioned the photo: "She's here meet Gravity Blue Smith, I've never felt so happy... I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess❤️." Photo: Instagram/@luckybluesmith
<b>Kel Mitchell</B> Best known for his role in <I>Kenan and Kel</I>, actor Kel Mitchell welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Asia Lee in July 2017. The proud dad posted a photo of the adorable newborn on Instagram, and revealed that they have named her Wisdom, and she weighed 7lbs 11oz. Captioning the sweet snap, he wrote: "We have… been celebrating here at the Mitchell household since the weekend. My love @therealasialee gave birth to our baby girl Wisdom on Saturday afternoon. She was 7lbs 11oz with a head full of hair and full of happiness!" Photo: Instagram/@iamkelmitchell
<b>Janet Jackson</b> had post nap cuddles with her and Wissam Al Mana's son Eissa on April 15, 2017. Their son, who was born in January, showed off a big yawn and chubby cheeks in his first photo on his mom's social media pages. The <i>Rhythm Nation</i> singer wrote along with the photo on Instagram, "My baby and me after nap time." Photo: Instagram/@janetjackson
Mahershala Ali and his wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, have welcomed their first child. The <i>Moonlight</i> star confirmed the news on his Instagram page, sharing a photo of his wife cuddling their newborn with the caption: “Bari (Bar-ee) Najma Ali <3 2/22/17 #pisces.” Photo: Instagram/@mahershalaali
Zoe Saldana broke the news of her newborn son on Instagram by sharing an adorable photo of all three children in what appears to be a playroom. The actress expressed how “blessed” she feels in the caption, writing: “Marco and I are elated to share the news of the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys... oh boy!" Photo: Instagram/@zoesaldana
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd gave fans a glimpse of their son Shai Aleksander. The two <i>Dancing with the Stars</i> pros cozied up next to each other, while their five week old son lay on his father's chest. "Happy V-Day to my absolute number one Thank you, I love you and I'm in love with us... #Family #babyChmerkovskiy #HappyValentinesDay." Photo: Instagram/@maksimc
Nick and Vanessa Lachey's baby boy made his grand entrance to the world of social media, in a cute clip posted by his mommy. In the video captioned "My Funny Valentine #PhoenixRobert," the couple's little boy is laying on his mom as she gives him a kiss on the head. Phoenix was born on December 24, 2016. Photo: Instagram/@vanessalachey
Geri Halliwell shared the first photo of her 2-week-old son Monty on Instagram. In the pic, the former Spice Girl and her husband, Christian Horner, showed love for baby Monty (their nickname for him) by his crib. “Monty is two weeks old today,” the singer captioned the adorable photo. Photo: Instagram/@therealgerihalliwell
A year after his birth, Bobby Cannavale introduced his and partner Rose Bryne's son Rocco Cannavale to his Instagram page. The doting dad shared a photo with his little birthday boy on a beach, which he captioned, "Happy Birthday my beautiful boy #therock #1." Photo: Instagram/@bobby_cannavale
Almost two weeks after his birth, Armie and Elizabeth Hammer have revealed their newborn son's name in an adorable Instagram. Elizabeth posted the photo first, writing: "Emerging from his sister's smooches to say hello. Welcome to the world, Ford Douglas Armand Hammer!" Baby Ford is seen swaddled on a bed with his 2-year-old sister Harper snuggling up to him. Photo: Instagram/@thisisechambers
Armie and Elizabeth Hammer first showed off their baby boy during another cuddle session with Harper. The mom-of-two wrote: “Beyond grateful for the prayers and for this ultimate blessing. We couldn’t be more in love." The couple welcomed their son on January 15. A rep for the couple told HELLO!: “Both Mom and baby are doing great.” Photo: Instagram/@thisisechambers
Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is a mom again! A rep for the country singer confirmed to <b>HELLO!</b> that the Grammy-winning artist adopted a little girl. The rep said, "Kimberly and Steve were able to welcome home a baby girl in this new year with a successful domestic adoption. Their daughter Daisy asked Santa for a baby for Christmas." Kimberly introduced her new bundle of joy on Instagram by sharing a sweet family photo with her husband Stephen Schlapman and daughter Daisy Pearl. Attached to the photo she wrote, "The New Year brought our family new love. We're so excited to introduce you to Daisy's little sister, Dolly Grace." Photo: Instagram/@ohgussie
Welcome to the world, and Instagram! Molly Sims and Scott Stuber's third little bundle got a very formal introduction to the world of social media. The model, who gave birth to her son on January 10, 2017, showed off the adorable little boy in a post with all of his little stats. "Welcome to the world Grey Douglas Stuber 1.10.17 Words do not express how grateful and happy we are to have another piece of magic added to our little tribe! #blessed tribeof5." Photo: Instagram/@mollybsims
Family affair! Jensen Ackles proved that he is super dad in an adorable Instagram post showing off his new twin babies. The <i>Supernatural</i> star and his wife Danneel Ackles playfully laid on the ground with their three-year-old daughter Justice and their family's newest additions, daughter Arrow and son Zeppelin, who were born on December 2. The actor captioned the adorable photo, "#family #happy2017 #spnfamily." Photo: Instagram/@jensenackles
Ellen Pompeo introduced the world to her little guy Eli in a photo snuggled up to his father Chris Ivery. The <i>Greys Anatomy</i> star captioned the heart-warming pic, "Eli Christopher Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy." Photo: Instagram/@ellenpompeo
Pink and Carey Hart's baby boy just made his adorable debut in the world and on social media. The singer and the professional BMX star welcomed their second child Jameson Moon Hart on December 26 and showed off their bundle a couple days later. "I love my baby daddy," Pink captioned the photo of the sleeping baby wrapped up in his daddy's arms in a blue outfit. Jameson joins big sister Willow. Photo: Instagram/@hartluck
Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild's daughter Lily Grace made her social media debut just in time for the holidays. In the photo, the little lady, who was born July 8, is looking out the window of an airplane as she sits on her daddy's lap. The heiress captioned the photo, "Headed home for the holidays." Photo: Instagram/@nickyhilton
Parents to Natalia,13, and Gianna, 10, Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa were 'beyond excited' to introduce their new daughter Bianka on Instagram, hashtagging the pic, '#BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel ❤'. Bianka Bella Bryant was born on December 5, 2016, weighing in at 7lbs 5 oz. Photo: Instagram/@kobebryant
The world was finally introduced to the tiniest Rolling Stone when his big sister, posted his photo on Instagram. Mick Jagger's daughter Elizabeth had a proud sister moment and shared the first photo of Mick and Melenie Hamrick's son Deveraux Jagger, who was born on December 8, on Instagram. Elizabeth's photo of the wide-eyed baby came complete with a caption of his full name, "So proud of my beautiful baby brother Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger." Deveraux's mommy got in on the social media action and posted the same photo of the little man next to the caption, "I'm so love with my baby Deveraux Jagger. Thank you @lizzyjagger for the sweet introduction." Photo: Instagram/@lizzyjagger
Teresa Palmer and her husband Mark Webber welcomed their adorable baby boy - Forest Sage Palmer on 12th December 2016 in Adelaide and shared this adorable first snap to Instagram. Photo: Instagram/@teresapalmer
Carlos and Alexa PenaVega welcomed their son Ocean into the world on December 7. Alexa captioned this photo on Instagram: "Little gift from God that I get to share with my husband." The first-time parents' son weighed 8 lbs, 6 ounces. Photo: Instagram/@vegaalexa
Rob Kardashian and his fiancée Blac Chyna welcomed their first child, daughter Dream Renee Kardashian, together on November 10. The proud new dad posted this photo of the little girl with the caption, "Today was amazing :) I am so lucky!! Thank you @blacchyna for having our baby and being so strong ! I love you so much and can't wait to see her get older day by day with you Chy! I love you and Dream so much and Appreciate both of you... I know everyone saying that's my twin but that's def your nose Chy lol". Photo: Instagram/@robkardashian
Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle welcomed their second child, Valentina Angelina Jonas, on October 27, with the former Jonas brother sharing this photo on Instagram just days later. The caption read, "Say hello to my newest love, Valentina." Little Valentina has a big sister who is two and a half years older, Alena Rose. Photo: Instagram/@kevinjonas
Megan Fox’s son Journey made his social media debut on October 26, 2016, finally giving fans a glimpse of the adorable little guy. The star welcomed Journey, her third child with husband Brian Austin Green, on August 4 in Los Angeles. The couple have two other little ones in their family, Noah and Bodhi, as well as Brian's teen son Kassius from a previous relationship.
<b>Daisy Josephine Sudeikis</b> Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis welcomed their baby girl on October 11, 2016. The happy mom posted their daughter's first photo on October 15 with the caption, "There goes the neighborhood. Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl." Photo: Instagram/@OliviaWilde
<b>Hattie Bowles</b> Zac Brown Band’s Coy Bowles welcomed his first child, a girl, with wife Kylie on October 21. The country singer took to Instagram to share a photo of his little family at the hospital writing, "Hattie Bowles made her way to planet earth at 12:21 am on 10/21/16. On her due date. She's a punctual girl. Mother and baby are happy and healthy. Life is good. And the journey begins." Photo: Instagram/@coybowles
<b>Anacã Nicoli</b> Candice Swanepoel and Hermann Nicoli's baby boy made his debut on Instagram with a smile on his face. The Victoria's Secret Angel shared the first image of her baby boy with the caption "Life is sweet. Anacan (Anacã) 5th-October -2016." Photo: Instagram/@angelcandices
<b>Dusty Rose Levine</b> Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo both shared the photo above on their Instagram accounts with their precious little angel's name and birthday September 21, 2016. The Victoria's Secret Angel even wrote: "Words can't describe" with a pink heart emoji. Photo: Instagram/@AdamLevine
<b>Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin</b> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/alec-baldwin/"><strong>Alec Baldwin</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/hilaria-baldwin/"><strong>Hilaria</strong></a> couldn't wait to share the news of the arrival of their third child. The pair's son Leonardo made his entrance into the world on September 12, 2016, and made his social media debut in his mommy's arms hours later. Photo: Instagram/@hialriabaldwin
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kirra-bohan/"><strong>Kirra Bohan</strong></a> With social media, celebrities take it upon themselves to introduce their new bundles of joy to the world. Click through for celebrity babies and their first pics. <br> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/audrina-Patridge/"><strong>Audrina Patridge</strong></a> introduced her and Corey Bohan's baby girl Kirra two months after her arrival. She wrote, "Alright… It's time! Everyone is asking to see baby Kirra, and I can't hold back any longer! We are so beyond in love with her!! I never imagined I could love someone with all that I have, but my love for her grows each and every day." <br> Photo: Instagram/@AudrinaPatridge
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/river-rocket-oliver/"><strong>River Rocket Oliver</strong></a> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jamie-oliver/"><strong>Jamie Oliver</strong></a> and his wife Jules were shocked to find out that a baby boy was joining their girl-heavy family. Jamie shared the news of his son's safe arrival with his fans in August, along with a picture of the as yet nameless baby swaddled in a blanket, "And then this just happened guys!! IT'S A BABY BOY! Everyone in the Oliver family is very surprised and beyond happy," he wrote on Facebook. <br /><br /> "He arrived safely, mum/@joolsoliver was really really amazing, unbelievably composed, natural birth and my two eldest girls got to come in at the very end as the baby was born which was amazing to witness very very emotional."
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/leo-pasutto/"><strong>Leo Pasutto</strong></a> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Jillian-Harris/"><strong>Jillian Harris</strong></a> and her partner Justin Pasutto welcomed their first child, son Leo, on August 5. The new mommy took to her Instagram to show off her little man and announce his arrival. The <i>Bachelorette</i> star captioned the pic of her handsome new addition, <br> "World, meet little Leo... (Queue heart explosion) The last 48 hours have been the best of our lives. Thank you @slipperygoose for giving me the greatest gift of all." <br><Br> Photo: Instagram/@jillian.harris
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/frederick-easton-klein/"><strong>Frederik Easton Klein</strong></a> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chris-klein" target="_blank" style="font-weight: bold;">Chris Klein</a> and his wife Laina Rose Thyfault welcomed their first child, son Frederick Easton Klein, on July 23. The proud father took to social media to introduce his little boy to fans writing, “So incredibly blessed and forever grateful for my amazing wife & our healthy baby boy." He added, "Laina delivered me a miracle.” <br> Photo: Instagram/@lalalainarose/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lula-rose-gardner/"><strong>Lula Rose Gardner</strong></a> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Liv-Tyler" target="_blank" style="font-weight: bold;">Liv Tyler</a> finally has her little girl. The actress welcomed daughter Lula Rose Gardner with her fiancé David Gardner on July 8, 2016. The <i>Armageddon</i> star, who is already a mom to sons Milo Langdon and Sailor Gardner, posted a photo on Instagram of her fiancé cuddling with their baby girl. Liv captioned the tender picture, "Hello!!!!! our beautiful baby girl is here !!!! Lula Rose Gardner we are sooooo happy heart exploding with love !!!!!" <br> Photo: Instagram/@misslivalittle
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/onyx-solace-morissette-treadway/"><strong>Onyx Solace Morissette Treadway</strong></a> She's here! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Alanis-Morissette" target="_blank" style="font-weight: bold;">Alanis Morissette</a> announced the arrival of her and husband Mario "Souleye" Treadway's daughter on Instagram. The Canadian singer, who is already a mom to son Ever, posted a sweet photo of her newborn writing, "she's here! onyx solace morissette-treadway June 23 2016 #beyondblessed." <br> Photo: Instagram/@alanis
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/molly-manno/"><strong>Molly Manno</strong></a> Former <i>Bachelorette</i> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ali-fedotowsky/"><strong>Ali Fedotowsky</strong></a> introduced her daughter Molly on Instagram, by sharing a sweet photo of her newborn laying on her chest. Attached to the tender picture, the first-time mom wrote, "Welcome to the world Molly Sullivan Manno. Born at 8:22am on 7/6/2016 weighing 7lbs 6oz and measuring 22 inches long. You are absolutely beautiful and perfect in every way. @KevinManno & I love you more than we will ever be able to put in words. Thank you for making me a mommy. (Named after our late grandmothers Molly Fedotowsky and Eva Sullivan)." <br> Photo Instagram/@alifedotowsky
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/samuel-thomas/"><strong>Samuel Thomas</strong></a> Former <i>Bachelor</i> star <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sean-lowe/"><strong>Sean Lowe</strong></a> was full of joy as he introduced his baby boy with wife Catherine Giudici Lowe to the world. He captioned the snap, shared over the Forth of July weekend: "My boy and me." The couple named their bundle of joy Samuel Thomas. <br> Photo: Instagram/@seanloweksu
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/shane-maness/"><strong>Shane Maness</strong></a> Mommy's little girl. <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/erika-christensen/"><strong>Erika Christensen</strong></a>, who welcomed daughter Shane with husband Cole Maness on June 21, introduced her baby girl to the world with a precious photo. The actress posted a photo on Instagram of herself sweetly planting a kiss on the newborn. Attached to the photo, Erika wrote, "Week one down with the new BFF. Our girl Shane is killing the newborn game." <br> Photo: Instagram/@erikachristensen
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/aiden-clinton-mezvinsky/"><strong>Aiden Clinton Mezvinsky</strong></a> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chelsea-clinton/"><strong>Chelsea Clinton</strong></a> and her husband Marc Mezvinsky welcomed their second child, son Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky, on June 18. The proud mom shared the first photo of her new bundle of joy on Twitter, writing, "At 7:41 AM Saturday, our family and hearts expanded with Aidan’s arrival. We are blessed." <br> Photo: Twitter.com/ChelseaClinton
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/boomer-robert-phelps/"><strong>Boomer Robert Phelps</strong></a> Like father, like son. Olympic swimmer <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/michael-phelps/"><strong>Michael Phelps</strong></a> shared a laid-back photo of himself and his son Boomer Robert Phelps, whom he welcomed on May 5, 2016 with his fiancée Nicole Johnson. The proud first time dad had announced his son's arrival writing, "Welcome Boomer Robert Phelps into the world!!! Born 5-5-2016 at 7:21 pm !!! Healthy and happy!!! Best feeling I have ever felt in my life!!!" <br> Photo: Instagram.com/m_phelps00
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/luna-simone/"><strong>Luna Simone</strong></a> Just a few days after announcing the arrival of her and John Legend's first child (who was born on April 14), model <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/chrissy-teigan/"><strong>Chrissy Teigan</strong></a> shared with fans a glimpse at baby Luna Simone. Attached to a photo of herself cradling her daughter she wrote, "hi my lulu!" <br> Photo: Instagram.com/ChrissyTeigen
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/theodore-james/"><strong>Theodore James</strong></a> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ivanka-trump/"><strong>Ivanka Trump</strong></a> and Jared Kushner had a sweet welcome over the Easter holiday in 2016 with the birth of their third child, Theodore James. At 5:43pm, on March 27, Ivanka and Jared welcomed their little man into the world. Little Theodore joins siblings Arabella and Joseph. <br> Photo: Instagram/@ivankatrump
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-shaffer-chimere-smith-junior/"><strong>Prince Shaffer Chimere Smith Junior</strong></a> Little Ne-Yo! Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Renay welcomed their new little Prince Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr. into the world on March 15, 2016. <br> Instagram/@itscrystalrenay
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/owen-bartlett-hubbell/"><strong>Owen Bartlett Hubbell </strong></a> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/heather-morris/"><strong>Heather Morris</strong></a> introduced the world to her and Taylor Hubbell's new baby boy Owen Bartlett Hubbell, who was born on February 11, 2016 and weighed in at 7 lbs 3oz. <br> Photo: Instagram/@heatherrelizabethh
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/elias-bublé/"><strong>Elias Bublé</strong></a> Introducing little Elias! Grammy-winner <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/michael-bublé/"><strong>Michael Bublé</strong></a> debuted his little guy to the world of social media for the first time since his wife Luisana Lopilato gave birth in January. <br> Photo: Instagram/@michaelbuble
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/saylor-james/"><strong>Saylor James</strong></a> Here she is! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kristen-cavallari/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> shared an adorable first snapshot of her and Jay Cutler's baby girl Saylor James, who made her introduction into the world on November 23, 2015, on her app. <br> Photo: Kristin Cavallari
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/saint-west/"><strong>Saint West</strong></a> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kim-kardashian/"><strong>Kim Kardashian</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kanye-west/"><strong>Kanye West</strong></a>´s son Saint West made his social media debut on his mother's Instagram account in celebration of her late father Robert Kardashian's birthday. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
He's a saint! Kim Kardashian West shared this adorable snapshot of her and Kanye West's newborn son Saint West, who was born on December 5, 2015, holding his sister North West's finger. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/arnie-heartly-giganet/"><strong>Arnie Heartly Giganet</strong></a> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/cam-giganet/"><strong>Cam Giganet</strong></a> and fiancée Dominique Geisendorff welcomed their third child on November 30. The proud mom introduced her daughter, Armie Heartly Gigandet on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her new bundle of joy sleeping. <br> Photo: Instagram/@wildheartwhispers
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/louis-tomlinson/"><strong>Louis Tomlinson</strong></a> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/louis-tomlinson/"><strong>Louis Tomlinson</strong></a> shared a pick of his little lad Frankie, who was born on January 22 2016. <br> Photo: Instagram/@louist91
