Chopped! Jessica Alba reveals new short bob

Always on point with the latest trends, Jessica Alba is the latest celebrity to cut her luscious locks several inches. The actress debuted a new bob over the weekend by posting a playful photo on Instagram. Jessica, 33, captioned the photo, "Uh oh someone chopped off her hair!"

The star, who was attending an event for her eco-friendly business The Honest Company was pictured with a shocked face in the photo, much to the amusement of her fans.

Uh oh someone chopped off her hair! A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Mar 13, 2015 at 6:56pm PDT

Jessica Alba shared a photo of herself rocking a long bob on Instagram

While Jessica normally has mid-length hair, the Hollywood stunner decided to opt for a bob with slightly longer front ends. She was clearly embracing the change as she paid tribute to her hair stylist Gianaandrea.

"Thank u @giannandrea1 4 the cute cut! Love it!" wrote Jessica, alongside another picture of the duo.

The celebrity hairdresser responded by sharing two photos on the social media site, calling the actress a "joyous woman" in one caption and explaining the details of her new look in another. "Yesterday makeover for the girl with the most magnetizing smile @jessicaalba my version of the bob an A-line texturized, sharp silhouette," he wrote.

Thnk u @giannandrea1 4 the cute cut! Love it! A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Mar 13, 2015 at 7:39pm PDT

Jessica Alba thanked her hairstylist Giannandrea for the chop

The mother of two can't be blamed for her want of transformation, as her new chop comes at a time when the temperatures in California are rising.

The Sin City star was recently seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles with her husband Cash Warren. Jessica, who was sporting her shoulder-length tresses at the time, rocked a casual look of a navy sweater and ripped jeans and a pair of silver lace-up sneakers.

Jessica Alba, spotted with her husband Cash Warren, is known for her glossy mid-length hair

Jessica's haircut follows in the footsteps of other A-listers, who have decided to welcome in the spring weather with a shorter 'do. Cheryl Cole recently surprised fans when she chopped off her signature brunette locks and replaced them with a 70s inspired bob.

"I ❤the 70's #newdo colour is @lorealparisuk Casting Creme Gloss Berry Red 565. @percyhair thanks for the chop," Cheryl captioned the shot.