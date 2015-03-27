Bye bye blonde: Hair change artist Kim Kardashian goes back to brunette

Kim Kardashian caused a social media frenzy during Paris Fashion Week when she stepped out for the Balmain show with rapper husband Kanye West, rocking a dramatic new platinum blonde hair color. However, it seems that Kim's new look was short lived, after she was spotted having dyed her tresses back to their trademark glossy shade of brown as she ran some errands joined by daughter North Weston Thursday.

Kim's daughter North looked to be coming from a tap class Photo: Getty Images



The 34-year-old first unveiled her edgy blonde look by wearing her hair slicked back teamed with a dramatic black eye make-up look as she and Kanye joined her mother Kris Jenner on the front row of Balmain, to support half-sister Kendall Jenner as the 19-year-old stormed the runway.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star later revealed that the change had been a 'last-minute decision' and that a particular music icon had inspired her to try a lighter shade.

"I've always had this image of Madonna with platinum hair in my references folder on my computer and I've been waiting a long time to try the look," the star told PEOPLE.

Kim unveiled her new blonde look during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month Photo: Getty Images



She added: "I thought what better time than right now for Paris Fashion Week."

However, it seems that the upkeep required to keep her tresses a glossy shade of platinum may not have fit around Kim's hectic schedule which often sees her doing everything from spending quality time with North to traveling around the world.





Little North waved to the cameras as she ran errands with her mom Photo: Getty Images



The reality TV queen was spotted heading back to the salon a few days after first unveiling her look, and stepping out three hours later with a lighter hue.

She then was spotted heading to back to salons on various occasions in recent weeks, and even took to Instagram to quip that her commitment to staying a blonde was taking up a lot of time.

"Being blonde is a full time job!" she captioned a photo of herself having her hair re-dyed.

Khloe showed off her lighter locks just before Kim went dark again Photo: Getty Images

But, it turns out that Kim's look has inspired some others around her to give the lighter hue a shot. Khloe Kardashian left the Meche salon in Beverly Hills Wednesday debuting her own significantly lighter locks.