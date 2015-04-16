Zoe Saldana to moms: Taking care of your body doesn't mean you're selfish

Zoe Saldana understands how hard it is to make time for fitness. The Guardians of the Galaxy star and new mom of twins sympathized with parents who sometimes struggle balancing personal needs with those of their family. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the actress celebrated a small victory for herself: making time for a workout.

The actress and mom is making fitness a priority Photo: Getty Images

Accompanying a cute video of Zoe clad in workout gear and giving a thumbs up, the actress stated: "I made it! After a week of postponing my workout due to life and meetings and work, I prioritized it. I prioritized myself."

Zoe, 36, then goes on to share a piece of advice that has served her well since welcoming twin sons Cy and Bowie in November with her husband, artist Marco Perego. "A good friend once told me that being self-focussed doesn't necessarily mean you are being selfish," she wrote. "Be self-focussed!"

It's a #family affair! #Twins #Fullhouse A photo posted by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Feb 13, 2015 at 9:20am PST



Last week, Zoe further addressed the difficulty of properly exercising while tending to motherhood. While calling parenting the "most amazing experience" of her life, she also lamented how challenging it has been on her body, specifically getting back into shape.

"Your body changes dramatically, inside and out. You grow in places you never knew you could, and you are tired beyond belief," she wrote. "In some cases more than others, your body experiences a kind of trauma through childbirth that is difficult to explain unless you've had that experience."

With the help of training with her friend Steve Moyer since January, Zoe is on the path to getting her body back. The Avatar alum continued: "Bouncing back feels impossible, but I know it is important as a woman, and now a mommy, to not give up. I am determined to get my energy back and find balance for my body before these little guys start walking, and before I go back to work..... my clock is ticking!"

Zoe opened up about getting her post-pregnancy body back Photo: Zoe Saldana/Facebook

Zoe finished her note with words of encouragement to those experiencing the same struggles, as she too has been aiming to accomplish her health goals. "Two months ago I started my journey, and its been REAL — I'm not gonna lie — it is slow.... painful... and frustrating. But it is worth it."

Now that's certainly a sentiment we give a thumbs up to.