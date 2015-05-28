Milla Jovovich shares sweet pictures from daughter's baptism

Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich and her film director husband Paul W.S. Anderson baptized their 8-week-old daughter over Memorial Day weekend, sharing some beautiful behind-the-scenes pictures from the day with fans. "Dashiel's baptism yesterday was incredible!" Milla wrote on her Instagram on May 23 next to an adorable picture of her "two beauties," elder daughter Ever, 7, and the family's equally gorgeous new addition.

Dashiel's baptism yesterday was incredible! Such a gorgeous ceremony, so peaceful and spiritual. Thank you to the very special godfather @chrissbrenner for this stunning pic of my two beauties! #evergabo #dashieledan #ladiary❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on May 23, 2015 at 10:41am PDT



"Such a gorgeous ceremony, so peaceful and spiritual," the Kiev-born beauty told her 601,000 followers. "Thank you to the very special godfather @chrissbrenner for this stunning pic of my two beauties!"

The 39-year-old model-turned-actress shared more snaps of the ceremony, including one of herself, with her hair wrapped in a scarf, proudly lifting Dashiel in the air. "The christening was held at a Russian Orthodox Church here in Los Angeles," she explained, "And its respectful for women to cover their heads before entering."

In another beautiful mother-daughter moment, Milla is pictured tenderly kissing a wide-eyed Dashiel's head. The black and white photograph is captioned: "Here's another pic by the amazing photographer, my friend @mariagraziabruna at Dash's baptism last Friday! I'm so excited about these pics!!!"

Milla and Paul, who have been married since 2009, welcomed Dashiel on April 1. "We are so proud to announce the birth of our second daughter Ms. Dashiel (Da-shill) Edan Jovovich-Anderson today!!!", Milla wrote on Instagram at the time. "She is 7lbs. 10 oz. and 20 inches long! We love you Dash!"

The star and her husband have been together since 2002 when Milla starred in the first of six Resident Evil films, most of which have been written and directed by the 50-year-old filmmaker.