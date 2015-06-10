Kelly Ripa dyes signature blonde hair pink: 'I like to have fun'

Kelly Ripa has now joined the ranks of celebrities like Kelly Osbourne and Katy Perry by dying her hair pink. The Live With Kelly and Michael host shared a pic on her Instagram Tuesday night debuting her new hue. "For the love of P!NK @ryantrygstadhair you are boss,” she captioned the photo showing off her bright new shade.

Co-host Michael Strahan also commented on her unique locks during Wednesday’s show saying he didn't know who he was sitting next to.“They call me pinkie galore,” Kelly joked on the show.

Proud of his work, hairstylist Ryan Trygstad posted several pictures of pretty-in-pink Kelly. "@kellyripa never stop playing," he wrote alongside a side shot of her hair.

While the 44-year-old has tried a variety of hair colors and styles from long brunette to her signature blonde bob, this may be the most drastic. Kelly explained the change is for an upcoming trip. “Every time I go on vacation, I dye my hair a different color,” she said on the show. “It usually washes out and this will wash out. It’s part of my tradition — I like to have fun for a few weeks. I literally sat there with pink hair dye, multiple shades of pink on my hair for hours. I get very bored. I’ve had the same color for six months at least, and that’s a long time for me.”

And we can expect to see more changes from the former soap star. “I think I might go red next," she added. "When we first put it on it looked really red and I was like, ‘I like it!’ I tried a red wig once and I was drunk with power.”

Her husband Mark Consuelos had to see the new do via a selfie she sent to him in California. “He said, ‘Babe, keep going. I love it,'” Kelly revealed.

Kelly follows in the footsteps of other famous stars who have rocked the fun shade including Kaley Cuoco , Nicole Richie, Julianne Hough and Hilary Duff.