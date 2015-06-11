Britney Spears debuts new bob hairstyle

Britney Spears is the latest in a long line of celebrities to go for the chop. The "Piece of Me" singer debuted a new bob hairstyle in a photo shared to Instagram this week. "My new haircut," Britney captioned a photo of herself showing off the new do.

While the 33-year-old has maintained her signature blonde color, she has had several inches cut off for an on-trend choppy graduated bob with bangs.

Britney is clearly pleased with the new style and showed it off, along with her great figure, in a photo of herself grinning happily next to a car. "It's a little black romper kind of day," she wrote along with the picture.

Britney Spears shows off her new hairstyle Photo: Instagram / @britneyspears

The picture garnered plenty of positive feedback from fans who told her that her new 'do is "stunning" and "beautiful." Britney is no stranger to reinventing her image; in the last few years she has experimented with brunette, red and bleached locks, as well as a curly blonde bob for her recent "Pretty Girls" music video.

The singer's new reinvention comes as she has some time off from her Las Vegas residency. The mom-of-two is enjoying her break spending time with her sons Sean, 9, and Jayden, 8.

Britney showed off her new 'do on Instagram Photo: Instagram / @britneyspears

During a recent outing, Britney took to Instagram to proudly post new photos of her boys, joking that she was simply another enthusiastic mother at the skate park. Just your typical proud skate mom," she captioned one of the pictures, which showed her grinning sons holding on to their boards while she struck a pose in an oversized t-shirt, backwards baseball cap and sunglasses.

Her two sons are not the only reason Britney has to smile lately; the "Everytime" singer is also happily loved up with TV producer Charlie Ebersol.