13 luxe summer beauty products to get you beach-ready

It's finally hot out, which means you can swap your heavy moisturizers for light and refreshing beauty products. But what's worth offering your prime counter space? From hydrating hair products to smart sunscreens, we rounded up our favorite new and trustworthy must-haves for the season.

Take a look at our top recommendations for your summer vacation:

Are your hands tired of getting white and goopey? Give your paws a rest with Supergoop!'s three-in-one SPF mist, which sets makeup, controls oil, and yes, also protects against sun rays, leaving a chic matte finish on even the most humid of days. It even boasts a refreshing rosemary and mint scent. Now that's what we call a triple threat.

Supergoop! Defense Refresh Setting Mist SPF 50, $28, sephora.com









How sweet and perfectly summery are these hues? Ella + Mila is a 100 percent vegan, eco-friendly and PETA-approved line of polishes featuring a bold line of colors and cute bottle designs. We love everything from their soft pastels to mesmerizing neons.

Ella + Mila Polishes, $8 each, ellamila.com









Dry shampoo is all the rage, but when your locks are fried from the blistering sun, why not reach for something that cleanses and conditions? Amika's dry conditioner perks up your mane, while also leaving it soft and manageable. Not to mention, the brightly-colored can perks up any old bathroom.

amika Silken Up Dry Conditioner, $24, birchbox.com





This season is all about getting a bit sandy on those beach days. Clean up with alcohol-free compact wipes that remove impurities and dead skin cells just as swiftly as they hydrate with aloe vera. Easily throw them in your beach bag, knowing you're ready to clean up your skin on the go.

Anthony Glycolic Exfoliating & Resurfacing Wipes, $18, ulta.com









Bring the scent of the ocean (without the mess of the sand) into your home with Wary Meyers' enchanting summer candle that blends the sweetness of watermelon with the saltiness of seawater. It will help keep that summer feeling going long after the leaves change.

Mary Weyers Sea Melon Candle, $28.50, maryweyers.com









Just because it's bikini season doesn't mean you can slack off on hydration. Treat your face like royalty with a non-heavy luxury face oil that protects against environmental stressors and post-sun damage. Marula oil, an antioxidant-packed formula known for helping skin elasticity, nourishes without leaving a greasy residue or shiny blotches.

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Facial Oil, $72, sephora.com









It's good enough for ice cream and pies, and hence good enough for your face. Strawberries are chockfull of salicylic acid, which target dead skin cells and clear up congested pores. Combine that with white willow bark, known for boosting radiance, and well, you got one powerful cocktail. Relax with this smell-good mask and re-emerge with a natural, mesmerizing glow.

White & Elm Strawberry and White Willow Bark Brightening Mask, $32, whiteandelm.com





Introduce an exotic touch to your beauty routine with a beauty oil fit for a princess. REN's Moroccan Rose body oil locks in moisture with argan and seabuckthorn oil, while cranberry seed oil protects against skin damage. It's as healing as it is addictive. (Note: you might find yourself hiding it from visiting friends and family.)

REN Moroccan Rose Gold Glow Perfect Dry Oil, $65, spacenk.com

A face scrub that's gentle enough for daily use? Sign us up! Suki's award-winning formula blends soft sugar crystals with various oils (coconut, lemongrass etc.) to make for a gentle cleanser that lifts toxins and deep cleans without stripping your skin of its glow.

Suki Exfoliate Foaming Cleanser, $32.95, sukiskincare.com









Going camping doesn't mean you have to settle for less-than-luxe beauty products. Embrace the wild and all that goes with it, thanks to an organic bug spray that doesn't smell like a bug spray. The Intelligent Nutrients concoction boasts notes of geranium, peppermint, lemongrass and rosemary for a protective scent that that will keep little critters at bay — and in awe.

Intelligent Nutrients Bug Repellent Perfume Spray, $31, intelligentnutrients.com





Reward your legs for all their hard work (walking you to and from the beach) with a rich oil that hydrates as it preps skin for a smooth shave. It conditions with grape seed, olive and argan oils as well as a healthy dose of Vitamin E for antioxidant protection. Notes of ginger, vanilla and lavender leave you smelling and looking visibly soft, ready to rock those short shorts.

Shaveworks Pearl Polish Dual-Action Body Oil, $28, beauty.com





Prevent a breakout — or just a shiny face — with a lightweight, oil-controlling sunscreen that won't dry you out. Juice Beauty's moisturizer is packed with nutrient-rich sea algae, cooling cucumber ingredients, as well as pomegranate and grape antioxidants to restore hydration during hot and sticky weather.

SPF 30 Oil-Controlling Moisturizer, $29, juicebeauty.com





This is the time to master a bold lip — with no time to constantly re-apply. Urban Decay's new lipgloss collection features bright shades in fun names like "Big Bang" and "Apocalypse" and offers a high-octane dose of pigmentation. Think a shocking tulip hue or electric pink to top off your fun summer look.

Urban Decay Revolution Lipgloss, $22, urbandecay.com