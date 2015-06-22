Kim Kardashian reveals gender of second baby with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a little brother for their daughter North West, the reality star revealed through an adorable Father's Day message on Sunday. Kim broke the highly anticipated news on Instagram alongside a photograph of North sitting on her dad's lap as he read to her.



"Precious moments like this when we were traveling on tour with you are what I live for," she wrote, before adding: "You're such a good daddy to North & you will be the best daddy to our new son too!"

Precious moments like this when we were traveling on tour with you are what I live for. You're such a good daddy to North & you will be the best daddy to our new son too!  Una foto publicada por Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) el 21 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 8:58 PDT



The message to fans followed an earlier message and picture of Kanye kissing his daughter on the cheek. "I'm so lucky to be married to a man who is so in love with his daughter, your bond so irreplaceable," she captioned the picture. "Thank you for being such a good dad! We love and appreciate you so much! We are so blessed to have you!"

Your bond is so irreplaceable! Thank u for being such a good dad! We ❤️ &appreciate u so much! So blessed to have u pic.twitter.com/vZcOuZm4mQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) junio 21, 2015



Kim and Kanye revealed the happy news that they are expecting their second child earlier this month. Kim, 34, made the announcement in a teaser for an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In the clip, Kim is seen receiving news that she's pregnant during an appointment with her doctor.

She then tells sister Khloe: "I just got the blood test back, and I am pregnant!"



Momager Kris Jenner was the first to congratulate her daughter, writing to her on Instagram: "I can't wait to meet your little love bug" and adding the hashtag " #youaresobeautifulpregnant.



The "little love bug" will be a sibling for North, who turned two earlier this month. Not long after the baby news came to light, "South West" began trending on Twitter – a sign that fans are hoping the Kardashian Wests keep up the geographical theme. Kim has denied the rumors. "I don't like South West because North will always be better, and she has a better direction," the mom told radio station NPR, adding that the idea of calling her child South would be "so stupid."