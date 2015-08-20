Nicole Kidman: 6 products to get her bronzed-beauty look

With a bronzed, healthy glow, Nicole Kidman showcases picture-perfect make-up courtesy of Maki Ryoke. “We wanted a strong eye and flawless skin,” Maki tells HELLO! beauty editor Nadine Baggott of Nicole’s look, which she showed off at this year's Oscars. “The key was lots of skin preparation, as little foundation as possible and a soft-shimmer eye.”



Photo: Getty Images

Follow these steps to get her perfect glow:

Skin secrets: “I prepped Nicole’s skin by first applying Crème de la Mer Tonic, $80, and Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, $160. This hydrates the skin, which was important as I wanted a long-lasting base with a matte finish that needs to be applied to hydrated skin. I chose Nars All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation in Siberia, $48. A little goes a long way and it gives a flattering finish. To take away any redness around the nose and eyes, I added a touch of Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer in Ivory, $70. And to prevent any shine in front of the cameras, I dusted Nicole’s skin with Charlotte Tilbury Air Brush Flawless Finish powder in Fair, $45.”

Shimmering eyes: “Concentrating on the top lashes, I first applied one coat of mascara. For the shadow, I chose Nars Dual-Intensity in Subra and Europa, $29, using the chocolate shade to create a base and blending the peach into the crease of the eye and toward the brow bone, with a little under the lower lashes. I applied some half- strip false lashes from Japan to the outer edges of Nicole’s eyes then added a touch of Nars Night Series Eyeliner in Night Clubbing, $24, to the base of the upper lashes to blend them. I added two more coats of mascara, then defined her brows with Nars Brow Perfector in Salzbourg, $23.”

Peach perfection: The next step was to add peachy gold to the cheeks using Nars Blush in Luster, $30. Says Maki: “I blended the blush onto the center of her cheeks and up and out to lift her face. I added some highlighter – Madina Milano Chic & Shine Highlighter Stick, $32 – to the tops of the cheeks. For a long-lasting, hydrated lip, I combined Crème de la Mer Lip Balm, $55, and Nars Lip Liner Pencil in Tonga, $26, then applied all over.”