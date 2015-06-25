Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone defends breastfeeding pictures

During an idyllic Caribbean holiday to celebrate her second wedding anniversary, Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of Formula 1 billionaire Bernie Ecclestone, caused a debate after posting Instagram pictures of herself breastfeeding her 15-month-old daughter Sophia on the beach. So how does 30-year-old Tamara feel about the attention given the special shots, captured by her husband Jay Rutland as the couple enjoyed a family break in the Bahamas?

Tamara and 15-month-old Sophia at the Formula 1 race in Monaco in May

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the 30-year-old brunette, once named one of Forbes' Hottest Billionaire Heiresses, says she's in favor of breastfeeding, and hopes it will encourage other mothers to do the same.

"It's the most natural thing in the world that a mother can do," she said. "I don't understand how people can have anything against it or that it should cause outrage. Why should moms be embarrassed about feeding their child in public?"

Tamara sparked a debate after posting pictures of herself breastfeeding her daughter on Instagram

She continues: "I love that my body can nurture her in a way I find amazing. I choose to carry on breastfeeding her because my maternal instinct tells me it's right for me and Sophia. Jay is very supportive of it. Our daughter comes first; we're in a hot place and if she wants to feed on a beach, then so be it."

The glamorous hands-on mom with little Sophia at London Fashion Week

In the HELLO! photoshoot, featured with the interview in this week's magazine, Tamara and Jay are pictured at the One & Only Ocean Club, the same resort where they spent their honeymoon after their lavish three-day wedding on the French Riviera. However, instead of couples' time the Rutlands were enjoying sharing their vacation with the apple of their eye, who turned one with a party fit for a princess in March.

"Why should mothers be embarrassed by feeding their child in public?" says Tamara, pictured with Sophia and husband Jay Rutland in HELLO!

Jay, 34, couldn't be happier about the time he spends with his two favorite girls. "Having Sophia has made our love even greater," he says. "We make each other laugh and have the best time together. I'm more in love with her than ever before. I am very proud of her as a wife and mom and couldn't wish for anything more."

