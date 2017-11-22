Celebrity hair inspiration: Stars with bright-colored hairstyles

<b>Forget blonde or brunette, these celebrities have added a pop of color to their tresses, ranging from blue to bright pink, fun highlights to a bold all-over wash. Some have even experimented with more than one bright hue! Click through to see who has tested out this vibrant trend.</B> In November 2017, TV personality and fashion designer Nicole Richie added a touch of lavender to her hair to celebrate the holiday season. The always-fashionable star typically changes up her locks this time of year to brighten up her mood. "I always tend to go lighter and brighter towards the fall and winter because I wear a lot of dark colors so I need a little color in my life," she told Us Weekly, adding she finds lavender to be a "cooling, peaceful" shade. The look was created by Joico beauty company's stylist Larisa Love using the brand's Color Butter product, which, Nicole points out, isn't permanent. Photo: Instagram/@nicolerichie
In August, 2017, Rihanna showed off her stunning aqua locks as she returned home to Barbados to take part in the colorful Crop Over Festival. Her new style perfectly complemented her gem-bedecked feathered carnival outfit. Photo: Instagram/@badgalriri
It looks like Shakira was thinking pink! Joined by her hair and makeup artist Beatriz Matallana, the singer showed off a colorful new 'do from her dressing room in December 2016. Photo: Instagram/@shakira
Fun hair shades aren't just for women! <I>Twilight</I> actor Taylor Lautner took a break from the slow "set life" and snapped a photo of his new ice purple locks. Photo: Instagram/@taylorlautner
Taking after her sister Kylie, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kendall-jenner/"><strong>Kendall Jenner</strong></a> tried out some new hair colors. We think she looks great with purple highlights! <br> <br>Photo: Snapchat/Kendall Jenner
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/paris-jackson/"><strong>Paris Jackson</strong></a>'s vibrant 'do seems to have been inspired by Prince. "Side effects to dancing in the purple rain for too long include stained hair," she quipped in the photo's accompanying caption as she debuted her new color on Instagram. <br>Instagram/@parisjackson
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/elle-fanning/"><strong>Elle Fanning</strong></a> had hairstylist Jenda Alcorn switch up her blonde locks to pink. <br> Photo: Instagram/@ellefanning
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/tori-spelling/"><strong>Tori Spelling</strong></a> went for a bold new hair color just in time for Independence Day. The 43-year-old took to Instagram to reveal that she has ditched her trademark blonde locks in favor of eye-catching pink hues. <br> Photo: Instagram/@torispelling
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/bella-hadid/"><strong>Bella Hadid</strong></a> took ombré to the next level with this platinum and pink look. <br> Photo: Instagram.com/bellahadid
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/karlie-kloss/"><strong>Karlie Kloss</strong></a> matched her hair with her liner! This cobalt blue was the perfect pop of color. <br> Photo:Instagram/@karliekloss
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/hilary-duff/"><strong>Hilary Duff</strong></a> tried a range of pink shades to create this pretty highlighted rosé look. <br> Photo: Instagram/@hilaryduff
Who knows how to rock dark green hair better than <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kylie-jenner/"><strong>Kylie Jenner</strong></a> herself? Though a daring color, she definitely makes it work! <br> Photo: GC Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/gigi-hadid/"><strong>Gigi Hadid</strong></a> added a subtle touch to her classic blonde hair with a faded light blue tint at the ends. <br> Photo: Instagram/@gigihadid
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/debby-ryan/"><strong>Debby Ryan</strong></a> didn't want to pick just one, so she went half and half! Teal and pink never looked better together. <br> Photo: Instagram/@debbyryan
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kelly-ripa/"><strong>Kelly Ripa</strong></a> said goodbye to blonde and hello to bright teal blue. <br> Photo: Instagram/@ryantrygstadhair
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kelly-osbourne/"><strong>Kelly Osbourne</strong></a> shows us that silvery lavender is a thing, and the color looks gorgeous. <br> Photo: WireImage
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/taraji-p-henson/"><strong>Taraji P Henson</strong></a> went every shade of purple with this ombré look. <br> Photo: Instagram/@tarajiphenson
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kelly-ripa/"><strong>Kelly Ripa</strong></a>'s hair is on fire! This reddish orange shade looks so hot it's cool. <br> Photo: Instagram/@kellyripa
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jamie-king/"><strong>Jamie King</strong></a> looks ethereal rocking a mesmerizing array of blues at the ends of her hair. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/heidi-klum/"><strong>Heidi Klum</strong></a> added a subtle pop of pink between her blonde locks. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kaley-cuoco/"><strong>Kaley Cuoco</strong></a> had subtle pink highlights, creating a dusty rose hue. <br> Photo: Getty Images
Pink looks good at any age! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/helen-mirren/"><strong>Helen Mirren</strong></a> absolutely stuns with a rose gold color to match her lipstick. <br> Photo: Getty Images
You'll have to look close to notice the slight hint of pink in <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/dakota-fanning/"><strong>Dakota Fanning</strong></a>'s hair, but it's just the perfect way to add a touch of color. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/katy-perry/"><strong>Katy Perry</strong></a>'s hair looks like fireworks: blues, purples and pinks oh my! <br> Photo: WireImage
Even First Daughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/ivanka-trump/"><strong>Ivanka Trump</strong></a> has taken a dip in the bright dye trend, with navy blue highlights. <br> Photo: FilmMagic
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/demi-lovato/"><strong>Demi Lovato</strong></a> embraced blue hues to stunning effect. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/rita-ora/"><strong>Rita Ora</strong></a> is a blushing beauty, especially her hair with this baby pink shade. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/gwen-stefani/"><strong>Gwen Stefani</strong></a> changes up the highlight game and goes streaky and she looks cool as always. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kesha/"><strong>Kesha</strong></a> didn't want to just pick one color, so she went full on rainbow. This is the definition of unicorn hair, and it's magical. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/julianne-hough/"><strong>Julianne Hough</strong></a> makes pink hair look so natural, she just works it like she was born with it! <br> Photo: Getty Images
<b>Hilary Duff</b>'s turquoise blue looks totally beach ready - the ultimate mermaid hair. <br> Photo: GC Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kylie-jenner/"><strong>Kylie Jenner</strong></a> made this look famous, adding teal blue to solid black hair for the coolest contrast. <br> Photo: WireImage
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/pink/"><strong>Pink</strong></a>'s rocked some <i>pink</i> flames on her head and she looked smoking. <br> Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lauren-conrad/"><strong>Lauren Conrad</strong></a> dip-dyed the ends of her hair with a bright pink color, a fun surprise to her otherwise natural overall look. <br> Photo: Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved