Get pampered like a star: Top celebrity beauty salons in Los Angeles By Mary Peffer

It's many people's full time jobs to look their best in Hollywood, so it's no surprise the city is filled with top-notch experts to take care of them head to toe. Whether you are taking a trip to California for the summer or already a resident in Tinseltown, we’ve vetted the beauty talents you need to know in order to treat yourself like a celebrity, from haircuts and styling to makeup and brows. We’ve even scouted the most decadent mani/pedi you can imagine.

Mane master

The Sally Hershberger salon has long been a power player in the beauty business, with prime locations in L.A. and New York City, it naturally attracts a celebrity clientele and the corresponding talent to accommodate them. Most notably, the Olsen sister's personal hairstylist, Mark Townsend, has rejoined the salon and is accepting appointments from the public for the first time in years. When he's not traveling around the world to prep Mary-Kate, Ashley, or Elizabeth for the red carpet, he can be found at the salon in West Hollywood.

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Awards Photo: Instagram/ @marktownsend1



Waxing wizard

It's not just the hair on their heads that need to be looked at closely. Every hair on their bodies are in need of grooming which is how Robyn Cosio has made a name for herself tweezing and waxing in the beauty biz for years. She revealed to HELLO! that her celebrity roster runs the gamut from actress and Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna to film stars like Nicole Kidman. Robyn used her brow expertise to author an eye-opening book, "The Eyebrow,” which documents the historical evolution of the eyebrow and shares insider tips to getting the perfect shape for your face.

Nicole has perfectly sculpted brows Photo: FilmMagic

Facial aficionado

Have a facial emergency? Schedule an appointment at Kate Somerville’s Skin Health Experts clinic. Non-invasive beauty treatments use techniques to combat signs of aging and tackle anything from acne scarring to stubborn sun spots. Not in town? No worries. According to Kate's Instagram, Orange is the New Black star, Taylor Schilling is a fan of the clinic’s beauty products available online.

Taylor Schilling is a fan of Kate Somerville's beauty products Photo: Instagram/@katesomervilleskincare

Makeup maven

Should your beauty fix go beyond-the-mane head over to Beverly Hills where you can hit up a one-stop hair and makeup shop Striiike. Having only been open for a few months, Striiike is already responsible for beautifying the biggest names in the business including Emma Stone, Emily Blunt, and Sarah Paulson. The family-run beauty destination will tend to anything your hair or face may need for a special occasion, including sister Kristie Streicher’s signature feathered brow and tint.

The Streicher sisters made sure Emma Stone look perfect for the Aloha premiere Photo: Instagram/@streichersisters

Nail polish pro

Would you like a juice with that manicure? Olive & June is a modern nail salon that offers every starlet's dream of a healthy makeover by providing a menu of fresh juices and smoothies while you the ultimate mani/pedi. According to the O&J website, owner Sarah Gibson Tuttlehails from New York and upon moving to sunny California couldn’t find a pedicure place to properly pamper her without feeling a bit stuffy. It must be working because stars like Jessica Alba and Drew Barrymore have become fans posting photos on Instagram. The team at Olive and June stay current documenting nail art trends from the magazines and the red carpet on their social media, but they also know how to tackle a quality rush job if needed, making them every girl's new best friend.