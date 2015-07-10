New mom Hilaria Baldwin: 'Alec is a fun dad'

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin are back on baby duty, and couldn't be more excited. As yoga instructor Hilaria took to Instagram to share a a host of sweet glimpses inside her everyday life – juggling caring for her three-week old son Rafael with writing her upcoming book – she and her actor husband have also spoken about the experience of being parents to the newborn and his big sister Carmen, 22 months.

Hilaria reveals that when Rafael came into the world on June 17, Alec was with her in the delivery room. "He was, thankfully... Alec was rubbing my back and being very sweet," she told HELLO!. "I was very lucky to have him by my side."

Meanwhile, new dad Alec, who has called his wife "my hero," is over the moon, too. "I’m so thrilled,” he tells us of welcoming his bouncing baby boy.

Hilaria recently posted a series of sweet professional family portraits Photo: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Hilaria, who gave birth to Rafael just before their third wedding anniversary, tells HELLO! that Alec is a true natural when it comes to parenting. “He has such a strong bond with Carmen," she says. "He’s so excited about being a dad to a son. He can’t even believe it. Alec is a fun dad – it’s harder for me to get him out of the pool for dinner than Carmen.”

The proud mom has shared glimpses of the Baldwin family life at home on social media, posting a snapshot of her little boy on Instagram documenting her "everyday reality."

The picture shows Hilaria, dressed all in black, cuddling her tiny sleeping son, who looks adorable in a stripy top and soft jersey trousers.

"Gorgeous professional photos are treasures for walls and our memories, however welcome to our glamorous everyday reality…" she captioned the picture. "#HilariaWritesABook and Rafa won't let mommy put him down #MultitaskingMama… this is gonna be a slow typing day."

Gorgeous professional photos are treasures for our walls and memories, however welcome to our glamorous everyday reality...#HilariaWritesABook and Rafa won't let mommy put him down #MultitaskingMama ...this is gonna be slow typing today  A photo posted by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 6, 2015 at 9:08am PDT

As well as sharing sweet family photographs on social media, Hilaria has been documenting her shrinking tummy following Rafa's arrival – using the hashtag "ShrinkingBaldwinBabyBump" to track her changing shape.



Hilaria is wasting no time getting back on track. On Sunday – just weeks after giving birth – she showed off her trim figure while doing a headstand in a bikini on the edge of a swimming pool.

"My first headstand post baby… the scariest part was neither the pool, nor the uneven rock, nor even my weakened core… it was the bees!!" she captioned the photo. "I'm happy to announce that my 22 month old and my 2 week old still have a mommy #ISurvived #ObviouslyBecauseImInstagramming #ShrinkingBaldwinBabyBump #hilariaypd."

