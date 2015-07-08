Kate Middleton debuts new hair at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton rarely experiments with her hairstyle and is known for her glossy, blow-dried locks. While her hair still glowed with its usual shine, royal fans were surprised to see the brunette beauty step out at Wimbledon with new, shorter layers.

Kate, whose hair was hidden under a fascinator at her daughter Princess Charlotte's christening on Sunday, looked radiant as she debuted her new full-bodied 'do featuring layers that gently framed her face. She also looked to have added soft highlights to her tresses.

Kate debuted her new do at Wimbledon Photo: Getty Images

It's not the first time Kate has had her hair styled with long bangs. In 2012, she debuted the look when she opened the Natural History Museums' Treasures Gallery. The style was believed to have been created by her then-hairdresser Richard Ward, who has a salon off Sloane Square in London. She also sported the look in 2006 when she was dating her now husband Prince William.

The Duchess donned a similar style in 2012 Photo: Getty Images

Taking her spot in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, Kate was the epitome of ladylike in a chic red dress that fell just above her ankles. The scarlet number is from LK Bennett and has a price tag of $425. The dress is listed on the brand's website as "cardinal red" and a "go-to dress for that special occasion."

She paired the dress with her trusty nude pumps and a Diane von Furstenberg leopard print clutch.