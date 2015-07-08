Jennifer Aniston releases third fragrance: It's 'something a little sexier'

Jennifer Aniston first wanted to make sure your hair products were up to par with Living Proof, and now she is making sure you smell good for date night. The Friends star is releasing her third scent called Near Dusk Jennifer Aniston this month at Kohl's.

The 46-year-old actress has previously released two other fragrances, Jennifer Aniston and J by Jennifer. “I’ve been wanting to do more of a nighttime fragrance, something a little sexier," she told People magazine. "The others are a little lighter and more daytimey.”

Her newest fragrance offers notes of nectarine, coconut water, sweet pink pepper and a scent that Jennifer has always adored, jasmine. “I grew up in New York City, so I wasn’t around flowers that much," she continued. "But when I’d go to my friends houses in the country, it was one of those smells I loved.”

The superstar enlisted the help of her friends and family when it came to concocting the perfect perfume. In an interview with E! news, Jennifer admitted that she gives the scent a little test run before she puts in on shelves. “Once I’ve created something I like, I give it a test run for a few months," she said. "I find it really interesting seeing how different notes are expressed as the day goes on. I always ask my friends and family for feedback.”

Although she has said in the past that her fiancé Justin Theroux sometimes hijacks her beauty products, she doesn’t have to worry about her perfume. “He definitely doesn’t hijack my perfume,” she shared. “I’m very anti-cologne on men. I love the way they smell naturally. Their own eau de sweat.”

When it comes to some of her other favorite scents, she told People, that there is something about comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ house that just smells amazing. “It’s delicious,” she stated. “I can’t put my finger on it, it’s really earthy.”