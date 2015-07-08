Blake Lively debuts new hair color: 'Bronde' (brunette with blonde shimmer)

Blake Lively has made a hair transformation. The 27-year-old Age of Adaline star has officially gone “Bronde.” Yes, Bronde. The former blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself in Thailand sitting on a bridge with her newly colored locks flowing and captioned the pic: “…Brondes have more fun #NoTypos-IKnowIThinkItsCrazyToo.”

Baby James’s mother is one of the ambassadors for L’Oreal Paris' new “Go Bronde” campaign which is a mix of blonde and brunette shades that gives the chocolate-colored base a summery shimmer.

In another photo, the actress posted a pic of her standing in front of mountain and making the shape of a heart with her hand. “Holy cow! A heart shaped mountain. Nothing more perfect than nature," she wrote. "Time to protect it!!! @livelokai and @world_wildlife are helping to save our animals. #LetsDoOurPart #livelokai #IStillCantBelieveTheresAHeartShapedMountain---WaitTilNirvanaHearsAboutThis.”

Whether she is a blonde or brunette, Blake is always red carpet ready. According to her husband Ryan Reynolds, those “athletic events” are a nightmare to watch her prepare for. “You guys see the finished product,” the 38-year-old actor told AOL Build Talk. “I see a totally destroyed closet, bedroom and kitchen…I don’t even know how shoes got in the freezer…There’s kung fu involved, it’s really intense.”

Their 6-month-old daughter is sure to pick up some of mom's getting ready techniques. The actress is loving being a mom. She told Us Weekly: “It’s something that I’ve always wanted ever since I was a little girl.

On Father’s Day, she posted an image of her husband carrying James with a sweet message:. “Happy Father’s Day @vancityreynolds Since the day our baby was born, I’ve felt so strongly in my heart that you were most likely the father. #ILoveYouSoMuchitsSilly.”