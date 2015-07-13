Khloé Kardashian talks lifestyle change and workout inspiration: Beyoncé

Khloé Kardashian has made no secret of her journey to becoming fitter and healthier, often sharing pictures from her grueling gym sessions with personal trainer Gunnar Peterson on social media. Now the 31-year-old has opened up about her weight loss secrets, including which celebrity's figure she would love to have.

"He has changed my body. He is someone who, he is not militant, I'm not paying you to yell at me. I want someone who is encouraging and positive," Khloé told Sydney radio NOVA hosts Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald and Michael 'Wippa' Wipfli on Monday morning. "If I say, 'I want Beyoncé's booty', he'll say, 'OK, we're going to do that.' He's not like, 'you can't because you're a foot taller than her.' He's just very positive."

Khloe is proving hard work in the gym pays off Photo: Getty Images

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also said that instead of following diets, she has decided to make a lifestyle change which includes cutting out her favorite sugary drinks. "The word 'die' is in it, I don't believe in diets. I believe in lifestyle changes," she revealed. "I made major cut-backs. I used to love soda, so I've cut out soda completely, and I drink like iced tea or water. I made that a lifestyle change. If you do one thing a month and you cut something off little by little and then it just becomes a part of your life."

The reality star, who can often be seen working out with little sister Kendall Jenner, also shared that she is currently executive producing a show about her Dash boutique as well as writing a book. She opened Dash with her sisters Kim and Kourtney, and there are now locations in Los Angeles, New York and Miami.

"It's kind of a self-help motivating book," she said. "It's about being strong — mind, body, soul. I think women need to learn to be more positive about our body image and self awareness, and I try to encourage that."

Khloé often posts her workouts on social media Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Khloé also added that she doesn't have a make-up team with her every day, but she wishes she did because it makes her "feel so much prettier." She explained: "We have hair and make-up people when we are filming. I'm a pro at doing my own make-up [but] I do not know how to do my own hair."

The Kardashian Kids clothing designer, who has recently been linked to NBA player James Harden, revealed that when she gets her hair professionally blow dried she will keep it like that for the next three days. "I just won't wash my hair," she mentioned. "I know how to fake it until I make it."