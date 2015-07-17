Michael Bublé and Lusiana Lopilato share first scan of baby number 2

A week after Michael Bublé announced that he and wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their second child together, the singer has shared another update with his fans. Michael took to social media on Thursday to share the couple's very first baby scan photo.

The dad-to-be couldn't resist sharing the picture with his 7 million fans, adding that he and Luisana have decided not to find out the gender of their new arrival.

"Good morning world! Today we got the first look at the newest addition to our family!#boy? #girl? #whocaresaslongasitshealthy," Michael wrote on his official Facebook page.

Good morning world ! Today we got the first look at the newest addition to our family !#boy? #girl? #whocaresaslongasitshealthy Posted by Michael Bublé on Thursday, 16 July 2015

Michael and Luisana revealed the happy news that they are expecting another child together with an adorable video posted on his Facebook page on July 6.

The clip shows the couple's one-year-old son Noah in a pair of Minions pyjamas when he was asked by his dad: "Who's that in there?"

Little Noah then wanders over to Luisana, who is lying on the floor with her stomach exposed, and prods his mum's tummy with his finger a couple of times, answering, "Baby".





Michael Bubléand his wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their second child

The video, which has been viewed more than 3 million times, also features a soundtrack of Britney Spears' song Oops!...I Did It Again.

Michael's video also reassured fans after Noah was taken to the hospital by his mom at the end of June after being injured by hot water at their house in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Canadian crooner later revealed that the tot was back at home just in time for Canada Day on July 1.

The Home singer tied the knot with Argentinian model and actress Luisana in Buenos Aires in March 2011. The couple welcomed son Noah on August 27, 2013.