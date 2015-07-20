Exclusive! Jack Osbourne and wife Lisa introduce their new daughter Andy

Jack Osbourne and his wife Lisa have introduced their new daughter Andy Rose in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine. The couple's second daughter - a sister to Pearl, three - was born last month weighing 6lbs 11oz.

"We feel really lucky," Jack tells HELLO! exclusively. "Pearl is such an awesome kid and we can already tell that Andy's amazing. It's the weirdest thing when you already have one child, who you love so much. I look at Pearl and I think, 'How can I have this twice?'"

CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE





Jack and Lisa with their two daughters, Pearl and baby Andy Photo: HELLO!

Lisa adds: "With the first, it's instant. You've created the best kid ever. The second child it's like, 'Hang on, I have an amazing kid already and I don't know you yet.' Every day Andy gets bigger, I love her more and more."



Grandmother Sharon Osbourne is also besotted with the new arrival – her second grandchild. "She's my little button," Sharon says. "She's like a precious little peanut – I'm just so happy. This is what it's all about, isn't it?"



The couple also tell HELLO! how the arrival of Andy helped heal their heartache over the loss of their baby during Lisa's second trimester in 2013.



"Losing a baby really does do a lot of damage personally and to the whole family. I needed to take some time and come to terms with our loss," she said. The couple waited a year to get pregnant again – something Lisa says was a good decision.



"I'm really glad we did. When I got pregnant, I was fully prepared. It wasn't like a Band-Aid. I still have moments here and there, of course."

To read more of the interview with Jack and Lisa Osbourne, including their reasoning behind choosing Andy's name, see the new issue of HELLO! available this Friday at all Barnes & Nobles stores or right now for digital download!