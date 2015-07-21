Jaime King welcomes baby boy: shares intimate family photo

Jaime King has welcomed a baby boy! The Hart of Dixie actress gave birth to her second child on 16 July, she announced on Instagram on Monday. "We are SO happy to welcome to the world our new baby boy!" Jaime, 36, captioned a family photo, showing her nursing her newborn son, sitting next to husband Kyle Newman and their eldest child, 21-month-old James.



"HE'S ARRIVED!," director Kyle added. "So happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world. Born July 16th. Mom & Baby are well. Name coming soon."

We are SO happy to welcome to the world our new baby boy! Born Thursday, July 16th! Xx A photo posted by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Jul 20, 2015 at 2:11pm PDT

Jaime King has announced the safe arrival of her second child





Jaime confirmed in February that she was pregnant with her second child, just a few days before she showed off the beginnings of a baby bump at an Oscars after-party. She later confirmed that she and Kyle had chosen Jaime's best friend Taylor Swift to be the baby's godmother – Jessica Alba is godmother to James.



"I always knew she was going to be the godmother if I had another baby," Jaime told Elle of the Shake It Off singer. "Choosing a godmother is a very sacred and important thing in our family… we try and choose people who we know would raise out child the way that we would raise our child, and her thoughtfulness, her kindness, her authenticity… is so powerful to me. She's so uninhibited in her giving… It's just beyond."

And @taylorswift will forever be looking over our new baby @kyle_newman -we all love you!!!! Xx A photo posted by Jaime King (@jaime_king) on Mar 1, 2015 at 9:40pm PST

Jaime chose best friend Taylor Swift to be godmother to her newborn son





Last month, Taylor pulled out all the stops to put on a special baby shower for Jaime, complete with a photo booth, costumes and a star-studded guest list – Jessica Alba, Gigi Hadid, Emma Roberts, Sarah Hyland and Nina Dobrev were just some of the famous faces to attend.



"How can I put this into words," Jaime captioned an Instagram photo from the party. "@taylorswift is not only going to be an exquisite Godmother but one of the best friends one could ask for.



"Thank you Tay for throwing me such an insanely beautiful baby shower. Less than 12 hours after performing for 100k strong. I love you SO MUCH xx."